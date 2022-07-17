WASZP Championship Racing – Kiwi pair sweep Garda titles

New Zealander Sam Street was the overall winner and Elise Beavis first female at the WASZP Games on Lake Garda.

Sam Whaley GBR finished second overall four points behind Street, with Enzio Savoini ITA completing the podium.

Nora Doksrod of Norway was second female (31 overall) and Britain’s Hattie Rogers third, 43rd overall and Isabelle Fellows 44th.

WASZP Final Leading positions after 16 races – nett pts (150 entries)

1st NZL 2171 STREET, Sam / Youth – – 35 pts

2nd GBR 3139 WHALEY, Sam / Youth – – 39 pts

3rd ITA 3203 SAVOINI, Enzio / Appren – – 61 pts

4th ITA 3135 BOTTICINI, Ettore / Appren – – 70 pts

5th SUI 3287 ZELTNER, Nick / Youth – – 76 pts

6th ESP 2691 COSTA, Joan / Youth – – 78 pts

7th GBR 3168 BANHAM, Ross – – 89 pts

8th NED 2582 HAMEETEMAN, Paul / Junior – – 97 pts

9th IRL 2987 CULLEN, Charles / Youth – – 102 pts

10th SUI 3062 SCHUEPBACH, Jann / / Youth – – 108 pts

11th ITA 3204 SAVOINI, Emanuele / Appren – – 113 pts

12th ESP 2801 FRAMIS HARGUINDEY,Jaime / Youth – – 119 pts

13th GBR 3154 FRY, Arthur – – 130 pts

14th HUN 2728 SZAMODY, Tamas / Appren – – 150 pts

15th ITA 3058 BERTONE FRESIA,Francesco / Appren – – 158 pts

16th FRA 2261 HIPPOLYTE, Gruet / Youth – – 168 pts

17th AUS 2631 FERGUSON, Jack / Junior – – 169 pts

18th SUI 3286 RINDFUESER, Linus / Youth – – 173 pts

19th SUI 2876 RADU, Antonin / Junior – – 176 pts

20th GER 3016 HAGENMEYER, Moritz / Junior – – 204 pts

Other Results:

22nd NZL 2169 BEAVIS, Elise / Appren – – 221 pts

Other leading GBR:

25th GBR 2524 WILSON, Ewan

34th GBR 3243 BLOMELEY, Zac

35th GBR 2926 HEATHCOTE, William

36th GBR 2789 BRIDGMAN, Andrew

39th GBR 2799 POLLARD, Tom

46th GBR 3124 FELLOWS, Isabelle

49th GBR 2932 ROGERS, Hattie

Full results available here . . . pdf