WASZP Championship Racing – Kiwi pair sweep Garda titles

New Zealander Sam Street was the overall winner and Elise Beavis first female at the WASZP Games on Lake Garda.
Sam Whaley GBR finished second overall four points behind Street, with Enzio Savoini ITA completing the podium.
Nora Doksrod of Norway was second female (31 overall) and Britain’s Hattie Rogers third, 43rd overall and Isabelle Fellows 44th.
WASZP Final Leading positions after 16 races – nett pts (150 entries)
1st NZL 2171 STREET, Sam / Youth – – 35 pts
2nd GBR 3139 WHALEY, Sam / Youth – – 39 pts
3rd ITA 3203 SAVOINI, Enzio / Appren – – 61 pts
4th ITA 3135 BOTTICINI, Ettore / Appren – – 70 pts
5th SUI 3287 ZELTNER, Nick / Youth – – 76 pts
6th ESP 2691 COSTA, Joan / Youth – – 78 pts
7th GBR 3168 BANHAM, Ross – – 89 pts
8th NED 2582 HAMEETEMAN, Paul / Junior – – 97 pts
9th IRL 2987 CULLEN, Charles / Youth – – 102 pts
10th SUI 3062 SCHUEPBACH, Jann / / Youth – – 108 pts
11th ITA 3204 SAVOINI, Emanuele / Appren – – 113 pts
12th ESP 2801 FRAMIS HARGUINDEY,Jaime / Youth – – 119 pts
13th GBR 3154 FRY, Arthur – – 130 pts
14th HUN 2728 SZAMODY, Tamas / Appren – – 150 pts
15th ITA 3058 BERTONE FRESIA,Francesco / Appren – – 158 pts
16th FRA 2261 HIPPOLYTE, Gruet / Youth – – 168 pts
17th AUS 2631 FERGUSON, Jack / Junior – – 169 pts
18th SUI 3286 RINDFUESER, Linus / Youth – – 173 pts
19th SUI 2876 RADU, Antonin / Junior – – 176 pts
20th GER 3016 HAGENMEYER, Moritz / Junior – – 204 pts
Other Results:
22nd NZL 2169 BEAVIS, Elise / Appren – – 221 pts
Other leading GBR:
25th GBR 2524 WILSON, Ewan
34th GBR 3243 BLOMELEY, Zac
35th GBR 2926 HEATHCOTE, William
36th GBR 2789 BRIDGMAN, Andrew
39th GBR 2799 POLLARD, Tom
46th GBR 3124 FELLOWS, Isabelle
49th GBR 2932 ROGERS, Hattie