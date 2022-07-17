SSL Gold Cup Qualifying Series – South Africa, Malaysia, Ukraine and Thailand Qualify

The fifth and final Round of the SSL Gold Cup Qualifying Series concluded Sunday.

SSL Team South Africa and SSL Team Malaysia qualify from Group 7 and SSL Team Ukraine and SSL Team Thailand take the last remaining two spots from Group 8.

Despite finishing 3rd in today’s final race, SSL Team Malaysia join runaway Group 7 leaders SSL Team South Africa at the Final Series in Bahrain this October.

Already qualified, SSL Team South Africa finish on a high with victory in the final race. Second place for SSL Team India sees them miss out while SSL Malaysia take the final qualifying spot in 3rd.

SSL Team Ukraine and SSL Team Thailand finish first and second in group 8 to qualify for the Finals in Bahrain.

The draw to decide the opening groups for the Finals will take place later this summer, with the date to be announced shortly.

The three main components of the SSL Circuit are the SSL Ranking published every Tuesday, updating the position of over 100,000 leading athletes, thus highlighting the world’s top inshore sailors.

The SSL Finals taking place every year around November-December, it’s the annual final of the SSL Circuit among the 20/25 best athletes of the ranking, to crown the champion of the season.

And the SSL Gold Cup, the ‘ultimate’ championship of the circuit with 56 nations among World Sailing members, to crown the best sailing nation.

