The Scuderia 65 HAGAR V wins AEGEAN 600

The HAGAR V (ITA) team of Gregor Stimpfl collected armfuls of trophies at the Hellenic Offshore Racing Club’s (HORC) AEGEAN 600

They were winners of:

The AEGEAN 600 Trophy for overall IRC class

The Poseidon Trophy as overall ORC class winners

And winners of the Maxi, ORC 1 and IRC 1 classes.

Other notable trophy winners were Henri de Bokay’s Elliott 52 RAFALE (GER) skippered by Philipp Kadelbach, who as the first-to-finish monohull received the Aegean Blue Trophy and for setting a new monohull record of 2D.15H.2M received the Aegean Artemis Perpetual Trophy.

The Icarus Trophy for their overall victory in IMOCRA scoring was awarded to Adrian Keller’s Nigel Irens 78 catamaran ALLEGRA (SUI).

And for being first-to-finish multihull they received the Aegean Magic Trophy, and the Aegean Hermes Perpetual Trophy for setting a multihull course record of 2D 5H 36M 02S. They also received the Greek Tourism Trophy for being the first foreign entry to finish the race.

As the first Greek team to finish the race, the Cape Sounion Trophy was awarded to Vassilis Priftis’s Hanse 508 PHAEDRA (GRE) who also won the Aegean Sun Trophy for being the top Greek boat in ORC scoring and were winners of the ORC 2 and IRC 2 Classes.



The two Double Handed boats that finished the race also received awards:

Co-skippers Andrzej Rozycki and Pavel Tryzna on their JPK 10.30 PNEUMA (POL) won the ORC and IRC DH division and were awarded the Thisseas Story Trophy.

While the 6.5-meter Mini-Transat DH entry KALLISTI (GRE) was given distinction for being the smallest boat to finish the race, having crossed the finish line on Saturday at 04:33:56.

Final results are available on the Official Noticeboard . . .