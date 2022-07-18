GC32 World Championship – Title to Black Star Sailing

Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Sailing Team were crowned GC32 World Champions at the class fourth World Championship.

With outstanding consistency, the Swiss podiumed in every one of the last 10 races. The pinnacle event of the season, was their first ever GC32 Racing Tour event victory.

Black Star is unique for her owner trimming main, rather than helming. This instead is handled by Kiwi match racer Chris Steele.

Also on board were Italian Pierluigi De Felice, Kiwi Stewart Dodson and Brit Will Alloway.

K-Challenge Team France of skipper Quentin Delapierre finished second.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing claimed the bottom rung of the podium, with Maxine Duchelin rather than Arnaud Psarofaghis helming.

The GC32 Racing Tour now moves on for its final event of the season in Mar Menor, Spain over 19-23 October.

GC32 World Championship 2022 – Final

1st SUI Black Star Sailing Team – – 45 pts

2nd FRA K-Challenge Team France – – 56 pts

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing – SUI 8 – – 70 pts

4th SUI Team Tilt – – 79 pts

5th DEN Team Rockwool Racing – – 90 pts

6th FRA Zoulou – – 94 pts

7th AUS .film AUS Racing – – 108 pts

8th USA Argo – – 110 pts

9th CAN Team Canada – – 136 pts

10th HRM HRM Racing Team – – 147 pts