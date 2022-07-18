Solo Nationals – Gillard is new leader after Day 2

Tom Gillard is the new leader after two more races at the Solo National Championship.
Gillard (4, 1) on 13 points, leads by six points from Steve Cockerill (6, 8) with Richard Lovering (5, 5) in third place a further ten points back.
In fourth place is Guy Mayger (1, 9), fifth is Alex Butler (7, 8) and sixth Andy Davis (10, 2).
Mayger won the first race of the day (R3) from Oliver Davenport (2, 15) with Mart Honner (3, 4) taking third place,
Gillard staying in the mix with a fourth place and Lovering finishing fifth.
In the second race (R4), Gillard took his second win of the series to move into the overall lead, with Andy Davis taking a second place as he rapidly moved up the leader board.
In third place was Paul Davis, now in 30th place overall.
And taking fourth it was Mart Honner with Lovering recording another fifth place, and Steve Ede in sixth.
Wind was light to start with but by end of the day was gusting an (unexpected, given forecast) 15 knots.
Solo National Championship 2022 – Leading provisional results after 4 races
1st Tom Gillard 7 1 4 1 – – 13 pts
2nd Steve Cockerill 1 4 6 8 – – 19 pts
3rd Richard Lovering 8 11 5 5 – – 29 pts
4th Guy Mayger 12 14 1 9 – – 36 pts
5th Alex Butler 2 24 7 8 – – 41 pts
6th Andy Davis 14 18 10 2 – – 44 pts
7th Mart Honner 36 5 3 4 – – 48 pts
8th Oliver Davenport 31 6 2 15 – – 54 pts
9th Ewan Birkin-Walls 10 2 30 20 – – 62 pts
10th James Goodfellow 18 13 9 23 – – 63 pts
11th Jonathan Woodward 3 3 36 25 – – 67 pts
12th Kev Hall 20 23 13 13 – – 69 pts
13th Chris Brown 30 7 23 10 – – 70 pts
14th Steve Ede 49 8 11 6 – – 74 pts
15th John Reekie 16 12 27 21 – – 76 pts
16th Nigel Davies 21 25 14 26 – – 86 pts
17th Jonny Coate 6 22 38 24 – – 90 pts
18th Pete Kyne 15 9 20 48 – – 92 pts
19th David Winder 9 32 15 57 – – 113 pts
20th Mark Fuller 46 46 21 11 – – 124 pts
21st Olly Turner 47 60 8 12 – – 127 pts
22nd Chris Gillard 39 10 34 45 – – 128 pts
23rd Paul Bartlett 42 16 46 29 – – 133 pts
24th Fergus Barnham 29 40 28 36 – – 133 pts