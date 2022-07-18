Solo Nationals – Gillard is new leader after Day 2

Tom Gillard is the new leader after two more races at the Solo National Championship.

Gillard (4, 1) on 13 points, leads by six points from Steve Cockerill (6, 8) with Richard Lovering (5, 5) in third place a further ten points back.

In fourth place is Guy Mayger (1, 9), fifth is Alex Butler (7, 8) and sixth Andy Davis (10, 2).

Mayger won the first race of the day (R3) from Oliver Davenport (2, 15) with Mart Honner (3, 4) taking third place,

Gillard staying in the mix with a fourth place and Lovering finishing fifth.

In the second race (R4), Gillard took his second win of the series to move into the overall lead, with Andy Davis taking a second place as he rapidly moved up the leader board.

In third place was Paul Davis, now in 30th place overall.

And taking fourth it was Mart Honner with Lovering recording another fifth place, and Steve Ede in sixth.

Wind was light to start with but by end of the day was gusting an (unexpected, given forecast) 15 knots.

Solo National Championship 2022 – Leading provisional results after 4 races

1st Tom Gillard 7 1 4 1 – – 13 pts

2nd Steve Cockerill 1 4 6 8 – – 19 pts

3rd Richard Lovering 8 11 5 5 – – 29 pts

4th Guy Mayger 12 14 1 9 – – 36 pts

5th Alex Butler 2 24 7 8 – – 41 pts

6th Andy Davis 14 18 10 2 – – 44 pts

7th Mart Honner 36 5 3 4 – – 48 pts

8th Oliver Davenport 31 6 2 15 – – 54 pts

9th Ewan Birkin-Walls 10 2 30 20 – – 62 pts

10th James Goodfellow 18 13 9 23 – – 63 pts

11th Jonathan Woodward 3 3 36 25 – – 67 pts

12th Kev Hall 20 23 13 13 – – 69 pts

13th Chris Brown 30 7 23 10 – – 70 pts

14th Steve Ede 49 8 11 6 – – 74 pts

15th John Reekie 16 12 27 21 – – 76 pts

16th Nigel Davies 21 25 14 26 – – 86 pts

17th Jonny Coate 6 22 38 24 – – 90 pts

18th Pete Kyne 15 9 20 48 – – 92 pts

19th David Winder 9 32 15 57 – – 113 pts

20th Mark Fuller 46 46 21 11 – – 124 pts

21st Olly Turner 47 60 8 12 – – 127 pts

22nd Chris Gillard 39 10 34 45 – – 128 pts

23rd Paul Bartlett 42 16 46 29 – – 133 pts

24th Fergus Barnham 29 40 28 36 – – 133 pts