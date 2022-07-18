International Canoe UK Nationals – Day 1 at Hayling Island

First day of the International Canoe 2022 UK Nationals hosted at Hayling island SC

Day 1 leader is Gareth Caldwell (4, 1) and Ska’d For Life tied on 4 points from the first two races with Robin Wood and Black Betty.

Next is Tony Robert Shaw (1, 4) in third place with 5 points and then Philip Robin (4, 3) and Little Scarlett with 7 points.

With talk of record temperatures for the UK over these opening days, the fleet had a pleasant beat out of Chichester Harbour to their race area, threading their way through the 250+ ILCA’s . . . the class formally known as the Laser, are also holding their UK Nationals at HISC.

Robert Shaw won the first IC race ahead of Wood, with Caldwell in third and Robin fourth.

The second race was a win for Caldwell ahead of Wood with Robin in third place and Robert Shaw fourth.

International Canoe UK Nationals after 2 races

1st IC 335 Gareth Caldwell Shoreham SC 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd IC 344 Robin Wood Tenby 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd IC 329 Tony Robert Shaw TBA 1 4 – – 5 pts

4th IC 328 Philip Robin Hayling Island SC 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th IC 338 Christine Clarke Llandegfedd SC 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th IC 343 Phil Allen TBA 5 7 – – 12 pts

7th ICOD 275 Alasdair Alston West Kirby SC 8 6 – – 14 pts

8th IC 340 Christopher Hampe Mt Batten SC 7 9 – – 16 pts

9th ICOD 303 Stephen Fleming Westkirby 9 8 – – 17 pts

10th IC 321 Dan Skinner TBA 11 10 – – 21 pts

11th ICOD 333 Tony Marston West Kirby SC 10 13 – – 23 pts

12th IC 81 Niklas Steirmann Deutsch Britischer YC 13 11.5 – – 24.5 pts

13th IC 353 Perham Harding Swanage SC 12 14 – – 26 pts

14th IC 349 Martin Robb Castle Cove SC 16 11.5 – – 27.5 pts

15th IC 346 John Ellis Scaling Dam SC 14 16 – – 30 pts

16th IC 345 Geoff Carne Jervis Bay SC 15 15 – – 30 pts

