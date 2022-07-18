International Canoe UK Nationals – Day 1 at Hayling Island

First day of the International Canoe 2022 UK Nationals hosted at Hayling island SC
Day 1 leader is Gareth Caldwell (4, 1) and Ska’d For Life tied on 4 points from the first two races with Robin Wood and Black Betty.
Next is Tony Robert Shaw (1, 4) in third place with 5 points and then Philip Robin (4, 3) and Little Scarlett with 7 points.
With talk of record temperatures for the UK over these opening days, the fleet had a pleasant beat out of Chichester Harbour to their race area, threading their way through the 250+ ILCA’s . . . the class formally known as the Laser, are also holding their UK Nationals at HISC.
Robert Shaw won the first IC race ahead of Wood, with Caldwell in third and Robin fourth.
The second race was a win for Caldwell ahead of Wood with Robin in third place and Robert Shaw fourth.
International Canoe UK Nationals after 2 races
1st IC 335 Gareth Caldwell Shoreham SC 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd IC 344 Robin Wood Tenby 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd IC 329 Tony Robert Shaw TBA 1 4 – – 5 pts
4th IC 328 Philip Robin Hayling Island SC 4 3 – – 7 pts
5th IC 338 Christine Clarke Llandegfedd SC 6 5 – – 11 pts
6th IC 343 Phil Allen TBA 5 7 – – 12 pts
7th ICOD 275 Alasdair Alston West Kirby SC 8 6 – – 14 pts
8th IC 340 Christopher Hampe Mt Batten SC 7 9 – – 16 pts
9th ICOD 303 Stephen Fleming Westkirby 9 8 – – 17 pts
10th IC 321 Dan Skinner TBA 11 10 – – 21 pts
11th ICOD 333 Tony Marston West Kirby SC 10 13 – – 23 pts
12th IC 81 Niklas Steirmann Deutsch Britischer YC 13 11.5 – – 24.5 pts
13th IC 353 Perham Harding Swanage SC 12 14 – – 26 pts
14th IC 349 Martin Robb Castle Cove SC 16 11.5 – – 27.5 pts
15th IC 346 John Ellis Scaling Dam SC 14 16 – – 30 pts
16th IC 345 Geoff Carne Jervis Bay SC 15 15 – – 30 pts
