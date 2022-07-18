2022 ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island – Day 1

Day 1 of the 2022 ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island SC with 250 competitors racing for the three ILCA catagory titles.

The Day 1 leaders are:

ILCA 4 – Freddie Sunderland – Draycote Water SC

ILCA 6 – William Pank – Norfolk Broads YC

ILCA 7 – Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC

Conditions were – 6 to 9 knots with an increasing tide.

ILCA 6 Leaders after 2 races:

1st William Pank – – Norfolk Broads YC 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd Daisy Collingridge – – Waldringfield SC 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd Ben Elvin – Stokes Bay SC 1 4 – – 5 pts

4th Matilda Nicholls – Aldeburgh YC 2 3 – – 5 pts

5th Hazel McDonnell – Hollowell SC 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th Ian Gregory – Frensham Pond SC 7 1 – – 8 pts

Full ILCA 6 results available here . . .

ILCA 7 Leaders after 2 races:

1st Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd James Foster – Poole YC 3 6 – – 9 pts

4th George Colquitt – West Kirby SC 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th Gordon Cogan Sivarajan – Clyde CC 2 9 – – 11 pts

6th Nick Welbourn – Hykeham SC 4 7 – – 11 pts

Full ILCA 7 results available here . . .

ILCA 4 Leaders after 2 races:

1st Freddie Sunderland – Draycote Water SC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Noah Evans – Royal Victoria YYC 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd Alex Cogan Sivarajan – Clyde Cruising Club 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th Daniel Kin Chung Chan – Hong Kong 5 1 – – 6 pts

5th Tom Hakes – Parkstone YC 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th Angus Beale – Corinthian Otters 2 6 – – 8 pts

Full ILCA 4 results available here . . .