2022 ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island – Day 2 Abandoned

It started so well . . . but then it was all downhill

Day 2 started with a perfect 15 to 20 knots but, just as the forecast predicted, rapidly fell away. By the time all the boats were on the courses the wind shifted 90 degrees and died.

And really that was it as far as racing for the ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island was concerned.

The 250 strong fleet headed back ashore to see if the wind would return.

It did eventually struggle into fitful 5 to 10 knot breez through the afternoon before dying again.

of course it returned in some strength after everyone was packed away and plans were being made for Wednesday!

Fleet leaders are as results Monday . . .

ILCA 4 – Freddie Sunderland – Draycote Water SC

ILCA 6 – William Pank – Norfolk Broads YC

ILCA 7 – Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC

