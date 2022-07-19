Etchells National and British Open Championship – 2022 Title win for Lawrie Smith

Lawrie Smith, sailing with Richard Parslow, Ben Saxton and Ruairidh Scott, won the Etchells 2022 National and British Open Championship over the weekend of the 15 to 17 July.
Smith, sailing GBR 1434 Mila, won the first two races and never strayed from single figures through the eight race series to finish with 14 points.
In second place was GBR 1460 MBF of Paul Brotherton, Hannah Peters, James Fawcet and Alain Sign with 31 points, and in third place AUS 1503 Tango of Chris Hampton, Elliot Hanson and Sam Haines on 34 points.
Both Brotherton (R3) and Hampton (R6) took a race win. Other race winners were Grant Gordon (R7) Paul Ward (R4) Ante Razmilovic (R5) and Thomas Abrey who won the final race 8.
1st Corinthian (10th overall) and Youth winner was GBR 927 Shamal of Anthony Parke, Ross Mackley, Ali Grant, Sasha Tydeman and Ben Flower.
The event was organised by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, with a race committee headed by Peter Saxton.
Etchells 2022 National and British Open Championship (after 8 races)
1st GBR 1434 Mila Lawrie Smith – – 14 pts
2nd GBR 1460 MBF Paul Brotherton – – 31 pts
3rd AUS 1503 Tango Chris Hampton – – 34 pts
4th GBR 957 Currigee Angus Galloway – – 47 pts
5th USA 1453 Oatmeal Klaus Diedrichs – – 51 pts
6th GBR 1470 Gelert James MArkby – – 55 pts
7th GBR 1490 No Dramas Andrew Lawson – – 56.5 pts
8th 1495 Louise Racing Grant Gordon – – 57 pts
9th GBR 1493 Eat,Sleep,E,Repeat Paul Ward – – 61 pts
10th GBR 927 Shamal (Corinthian) Anthony Parke – – 63.5 pts
11th GBR 1438 Swedish BLUE Ante Razmilovic – – 65 pts
12th GBR 1352 Jolly Roger Thomas Abrey – – 67 pts
13th GBR 1441 Highlife Peter Rogers – – 72 pts
14th GBR 1353 The Plant Hunter Malcolm Offord – – 84 pts
15th GBR 1271 Ziggy (Corinthian) Rhys Lewis – – 87 pts
16th GBR 782 Pulse (Corinthian) Simon Hall – – 94 pts
17th GBR 1459 Exabyte Shaun Frohlich – – 96 pts
18th GBR 1329 Rocketman Rob Goddard – – 99 pts
19th GBR 1227 Bounce Back (Corinthian) Allan Manuel – – 99 pts
20th GBR 1020 Sumo (Corinthian) Dylan Collingbourne – – 119 pts
21st GBR 1194 Mano (Corinthian) James Cunnison – – 125 pts
22nd GBR 1417 China Wight Nicholas Stagg – – 143 pts
23rd GBR 1437 Spica Jason Losty – – 144 pts
Related Post: