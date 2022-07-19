Etchells National and British Open Championship – 2022 Title win for Lawrie Smith

Lawrie Smith, sailing with Richard Parslow, Ben Saxton and Ruairidh Scott, won the Etchells 2022 National and British Open Championship over the weekend of the 15 to 17 July.

Smith, sailing GBR 1434 Mila, won the first two races and never strayed from single figures through the eight race series to finish with 14 points.

In second place was GBR 1460 MBF of Paul Brotherton, Hannah Peters, James Fawcet and Alain Sign with 31 points, and in third place AUS 1503 Tango of Chris Hampton, Elliot Hanson and Sam Haines on 34 points.

Both Brotherton (R3) and Hampton (R6) took a race win. Other race winners were Grant Gordon (R7) Paul Ward (R4) Ante Razmilovic (R5) and Thomas Abrey who won the final race 8.

1st Corinthian (10th overall) and Youth winner was GBR 927 Shamal of Anthony Parke, Ross Mackley, Ali Grant, Sasha Tydeman and Ben Flower.

The event was organised by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, with a race committee headed by Peter Saxton.

Etchells 2022 National and British Open Championship (after 8 races)

1st GBR 1434 Mila Lawrie Smith – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 1460 MBF Paul Brotherton – – 31 pts

3rd AUS 1503 Tango Chris Hampton – – 34 pts

4th GBR 957 Currigee Angus Galloway – – 47 pts

5th USA 1453 Oatmeal Klaus Diedrichs – – 51 pts

6th GBR 1470 Gelert James MArkby – – 55 pts

7th GBR 1490 No Dramas Andrew Lawson – – 56.5 pts

8th 1495 Louise Racing Grant Gordon – – 57 pts

9th GBR 1493 Eat,Sleep,E,Repeat Paul Ward – – 61 pts

10th GBR 927 Shamal (Corinthian) Anthony Parke – – 63.5 pts

11th GBR 1438 Swedish BLUE Ante Razmilovic – – 65 pts

12th GBR 1352 Jolly Roger Thomas Abrey – – 67 pts

13th GBR 1441 Highlife Peter Rogers – – 72 pts

14th GBR 1353 The Plant Hunter Malcolm Offord – – 84 pts

15th GBR 1271 Ziggy (Corinthian) Rhys Lewis – – 87 pts

16th GBR 782 Pulse (Corinthian) Simon Hall – – 94 pts

17th GBR 1459 Exabyte Shaun Frohlich – – 96 pts

18th GBR 1329 Rocketman Rob Goddard – – 99 pts

19th GBR 1227 Bounce Back (Corinthian) Allan Manuel – – 99 pts

20th GBR 1020 Sumo (Corinthian) Dylan Collingbourne – – 119 pts

21st GBR 1194 Mano (Corinthian) James Cunnison – – 125 pts

22nd GBR 1417 China Wight Nicholas Stagg – – 143 pts

23rd GBR 1437 Spica Jason Losty – – 144 pts

