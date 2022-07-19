For the Record – Sailing Results Round Up – 19 July

Sailing Event Final Results Round Up – 19 July 2022

RS700 Rooster National Tour Weston Warm-Up (Weston SC 11 entries)

1st 1063 Theo Galyer – – 5 pts

2nd 1029 Rob Higgins – – 9 pts

3rd 765 James Clark – – 14 pts

Allen Sailing, OK Nationals (Herne Bay SC 35 entries)

14 to 17 July

1st GBR 91 Russ Clark – – 16 pts

2nd GBR 87 Paul Childs – – 17 pts

3rd SWE 73 Patric Mure – – 23 pts

RS400 Southern Championships (Parkstone YC 15 entries)

16 and 17 July

1st Sam Knight and Chris Bownes Bartley SC – – 7 pts

2nd Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley Queen Mary SC – – 9 pts

3rd Howard Farbrother nadLouise Hosken Lymington Town SC – – 11 pts

RS400 Regatta at Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC (12 entries)

16 and 17 July

1st 1449 Boy Wonder and Silver Fox – – 9 pts

2nd 1319 Brendan Lynch and Fat Toni – – 10 pts

3rd 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson – – 11 pts

GWA Wingfoil Race Class European Championships (Kritika Beach)

14 to 17 July

Women’s final standings 2022

1st: Nia Suardiaz (ESP)

2nd: Paula Novotna (CZE)

3rd: Kylie Belloeuvre (FRA)

Men’s final standings 2022

1st: Mathis Ghio (FRA)

2nd: Francesco Cappuzzo (ITA)

3rd: Bastien Escofet (FRA)

SB20 UK National Championship (Royal Southern YC 14 entries)

30 June to 3 July

1st GBR 3814 Xcellent John Pollard – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 3758 Breaking Bod – Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 3820 Twenty – Mark Gillett – – 21 pts