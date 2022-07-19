Solo Nationals – Gillard is the 2022 Solo class Champion

- Tom Gillard is the Solo 2022 National Champion
After the loss of a days racing in a four day event, just one race possible on the final day was always going to make it difficult for anyone to challenge Gillard.
Both Steve Cockerill and Mart Honner had big discards which would require one of them to win the final race and Gillard to count his existing 7th place discard for a total of 13 points, if they were to snatch the title.
But it was Oliver Davenport who won the final race.
Cockerill finished down in sixth and Honner 26th . . . Gillard duly discarded his ninth in the final race to finish with 13 points and the title.
Second on the podium was Cockerill with 17 points and third was Richard Lovering, his third in the final race gave him 21 points.
Davenport’s win moved him up to finish fourth, Andy Davis (2) also moved up to claim fifth and Guy Mayger (DNC) held onto his sixth place overall.
Solo National Championship – Final Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)
1st Tom Gillard 7 1 4 1 9 – – 13 pts
2nd Steve Cockerill 1 4 6 18 6 – – 17 pts
3rd Richard Lovering 8 11 5 5 3 – – 21 pts
4th Oliver Davenport 31 6 2 15 1 – – 24 pts
5th Andy Davis 14 18 10 2 2 – – 28 pts
6th Guy Mayger 12 14 1 9 98 – – 36 pts
7th Mart Honner 36 5 3 4 26 – – 38 pts
8th Alex Butler 2 24 7 8 33 – – 41 pts
9th Ewan Birkin-Walls 10 2 30 20 11 – – 43 pts
10th Chris Brown 30 7 23 10 7 – – 47 pts
11th Steve Ede 49 8 11 6 27 – – 52 pts
12th Jack Lewis 4 98 12 35 8 – – 59 pts
13th James Goodfellow 18 13 9 23 23 – – 63 pts
14th Pete Kyne 15 9 20 48 20 – – 64 pts
15th John Reekie 16 12 27 21 17 – – 66 pts
16th Jonathan Woodward 3 3 36 25 47 – – 67 pts
17th Kev Hall 20 23 13 13 29 – – 69 pts
18th Jonny Coate 6 22 38 24 18 – – 70 pts
19th Olly Turner 47 60 8 12 15 – – 82 pts
20th Nigel Davies 21 25 14 26 49 – – 86 pts
21st Fergus Barnham 29 40 28 36 4 – – 97 pts