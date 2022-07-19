Solo Nationals – Gillard is the 2022 Solo class Champion

Tom Gillard is the Solo 2022 National Champion

After the loss of a days racing in a four day event, just one race possible on the final day was always going to make it difficult for anyone to challenge Gillard.

Both Steve Cockerill and Mart Honner had big discards which would require one of them to win the final race and Gillard to count his existing 7th place discard for a total of 13 points, if they were to snatch the title.

But it was Oliver Davenport who won the final race.

Cockerill finished down in sixth and Honner 26th . . . Gillard duly discarded his ninth in the final race to finish with 13 points and the title.

Second on the podium was Cockerill with 17 points and third was Richard Lovering, his third in the final race gave him 21 points.

Davenport’s win moved him up to finish fourth, Andy Davis (2) also moved up to claim fifth and Guy Mayger (DNC) held onto his sixth place overall.

Solo National Championship – Final Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)

1st Tom Gillard 7 1 4 1 9 – – 13 pts

2nd Steve Cockerill 1 4 6 18 6 – – 17 pts

3rd Richard Lovering 8 11 5 5 3 – – 21 pts

4th Oliver Davenport 31 6 2 15 1 – – 24 pts

5th Andy Davis 14 18 10 2 2 – – 28 pts

6th Guy Mayger 12 14 1 9 98 – – 36 pts

7th Mart Honner 36 5 3 4 26 – – 38 pts

8th Alex Butler 2 24 7 8 33 – – 41 pts

9th Ewan Birkin-Walls 10 2 30 20 11 – – 43 pts

10th Chris Brown 30 7 23 10 7 – – 47 pts

11th Steve Ede 49 8 11 6 27 – – 52 pts

12th Jack Lewis 4 98 12 35 8 – – 59 pts

13th James Goodfellow 18 13 9 23 23 – – 63 pts

14th Pete Kyne 15 9 20 48 20 – – 64 pts

15th John Reekie 16 12 27 21 17 – – 66 pts

16th Jonathan Woodward 3 3 36 25 47 – – 67 pts

17th Kev Hall 20 23 13 13 29 – – 69 pts

18th Jonny Coate 6 22 38 24 18 – – 70 pts

19th Olly Turner 47 60 8 12 15 – – 82 pts

20th Nigel Davies 21 25 14 26 49 – – 86 pts

21st Fergus Barnham 29 40 28 36 4 – – 97 pts