International Canoe UK Nationals – Day 2 and making the right decisions

Day 2 of the International Canoe UK Nationals at Hayling Island . . . making the right decisions.



Gareth Caldwell and Ska’d For Life take a clear lead after winning the third race of the championship.

But it was not as straight-forward as it seems, as the day produced a complicated weather pattern and required some clever decisions on the part of the Inter Canoes to get any result at all.

As the 250+ ILCA Laser Nationals fleet launched in the fresh early breeze to head out into the Bay, the small, 16 strong Canoe fleet decided to to take a wait-and-see approach, and stayed ashore.

Several hours later the Laser fleets returned to consider their options, having failed to manage any racing in the tricky breeze.

The breeze then settled to a steady 5 to 10 knots from the SE and the Canoe fleet launched.

They managed one race before the breeze died again, and were safely back at the club ahead of the 25 knot breeze which blew in from the West.

Result . . . Canoes 1, Lasers (ILCA) 0 !

Caldwell won the third race ahead of Tony Robert Shaw, with Phil Robin in third, Robin Wood fourth and Stephen Clarke fifth.

Overall Caldwell leads with five points, two ahead of Robert Shaw, with Robin Wood third on eight points and Philip Robin fourth with ten points.

Racing continues until Friday.

International Canoe UK Nationals after 3 races

1st 335 Gareth Caldwell Shoreham SC 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 329 Tony Robert Shaw TBA 1 4 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 344 Robin Wood Tenby 2 2 4 – – 8 pts

4th 328 Philip Robin HISC 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

5th 338 Stephen Clarke Llandegfedd SC 6 5 5 – – 16 pts

6th 343 Phil Allen TBA 5 6 9 – – 20 pts

7th 340 Christopher Hampe Mt Batten SC 7 7 8 – – 22 pts

8th 321 Dan Skinner TBA 8 8 7 – – 23 pts

9th 353 Perham Harding Swanage SC 9 13 6 – – 28 pts

10th 81 Niklas Steirmann Deutsch Britischer YC 10 10 13 – – 33 pts

11th 275 Alasdair Alston West Kirby SC 12 11 10 – – 33 pts

12th 303 Stephen Fleming West Kirby SC 13 12 11 – – 36 pts

13th 349 Martin Robb Castle Cove SC 16 9 14 – – 39 pts

14th 345 Geoff Carne Jervis Bay Sailing Club 15 14 12 – – 41 pts

15th 346 John Ellis Scaling Dam SC 11 15 17.0 DNC – – 43 pts

16th 333 Tony Marston West Kirby SC 14 16 17.0 DNC – – 47 pts

