World Sailing backs Governance Reform proposal

World Sailing Extraordinary General Meeting unanimously backs Governance Reform proposals

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held virtually on 18 July 2022, representatives of Member National Authorities (MNA) voted unanimously that the Board should draft the detailed amendments to give effect to proposed changes to the Constitution tabled by the Board.

A second proposal (Annex 1) on Conflicts of Interest was passed with a 97% majority.

Further proposals on Appointed Directors and Staggered Elections failed to meet the ‘50% + one vote’ threshold.

The detailed drafting will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting at the Annual Conference in October for final approval.

To be effective this will require a 75% majority before there is any change to the Constitution. Relevant Regulatory changes will also be needed.

For more information on the background of World Sailing’s Governance Reform, World Sailing website.

