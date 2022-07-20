RS200 Southern Championships – Title to Ian Martin and Chris Catt

An impressive full entry of 40 boats travelled to Parkstone YC on 16 July for the RS200 Southern Championships for a weekend event on the Rooster National Tour, combined with a 1-day event for the West Country Boat Repairs SW Ugly Tour.

The fleet were greeted with a lovely 10-15 knot breeze and wall-to-wall sunshine that stayed throughout the weekend.

Ian Martin and Chris Catt sailed a consistent series to win by 5 points from Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey.

Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley were third tied on 20 points with Matt Mee and Tom Pygall . . . leaving Ben asking Niki if they’d left it too late to enter the ‘insane’ 170 boat RS200 Nationals (at Hayling Island)!

The Rooster Endeavour prize went to Alex and Mike Cleaver, who had travelled all the way from Budworth SC.

RS200 Southern Championship – Final Leaders (40 entries)

1st 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt Netley SC -9 2 1 3 1 6 – – 13 pts

2nd 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey RNSA/ASA 2 4 3 7 2 -13 – – 18 pts

3rd 1136 Niki birrell and Ben whaley Parkstone YC 5 6 5 2 -7 2 – – 20 pts

4th 1615 Matt Mee and Tom Pygall Burghfield 3 -13 7 4 3 3 – – 20 pts

5th 1652 Will storey and Kate Allam Parkstone YC -16 7 6 1 4 5 – – 23 pts

6th 1647 Richard Edwards and Lila Edwards Parkstone YC -12 5 4 10 6 1 – – 26 pts

7th 1019 James Williams and Sarah Tuppen Chew Valley Lake SC 1 3 15 -21 13 11 – – 43 pts

8th 1625 Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson Parkstone YC 10 9 9 5 -12 10 – – 43 pts

9th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew Sutton 6 11 -16 14 8 7 – – 46 pts

10th 16 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber Pevensey Bay SC -41 10 8 11 10 8 – – 47 pts

Full RS 200 results available here . . .