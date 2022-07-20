2022 ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island – Day 3 Playing catch-up

Day 3 of the 2022 ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island SC with 250 competitors racing for the three ILCA catagory titles.

After Day 3 leaders are:

ILCA 4 – Henry Redmond – Covenham SC

ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge – Waldringfield SC

ILCA 7 – Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC

Playing catch-up, four races were completed for the fleets in ideal conditions out in Hayling Bay with a 15 knot breeze peaking at 20 knots before dropping back.

ILCA 7 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard:

1st GBR Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC 1 2 1 1 1 -6 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC 6 1 2 -57 6 1 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR James Foster – Poole YC 3 6 3 4 -7 3 – – 19 pts

4th GBR James Percival-Cooke – Norfolk Broads YC -21 11 7 2 2 5 – – 27 pts

5th NZL Luke Deegan – NZL 11 -23 6 6 4 2 – – 29 pts

6th CAN Ben Flower – CAN 14 -16 5 5 5 4 – – 33 pts

7th GBR Kai Wolgram – Llyn Brenig SC -20 3 4 3 15 11 – – 36 pts

8th GBR Nick Welbourn – Hykeham SC 4 7 11 12 -20 7 – – 41 pts

9th GBR Jack Hopkins – Delph SC 10 -26 10 15 3 8 – – 46 pts

10th GBR Mark Lyttle – Queen Mary SC 15 5 -17 7 10 15 – – 52 pts

Full ILCA 7 results available here . . .

ILCA 6 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard:

1st GBR Daisy Collingridge – Waldringfield SC Female 4 1 1 1 1 -105 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Ben Elvin – Stokes Bay SC Male 1 -4 3 2 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR Matilda Nicholls – Aldeburgh YC Female 2 -3 3 2 1 2 – – 10 pts

4th GBR Ross Harvey – Hayling Island SC Male 4 -5 1 1 3 4 – – 13 pts

5th ROU Ebru Bolat – Sportul Studentesc Female 5 3 2 3 -8 2 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Molly Sacker – TBA Female 1 -16 4 6 2 3 – – 16 pts

7th GBR Jon Emmett – Weir Wood SC Male -9 2 6 6 4 3 – – 21 pts

8th GBR Anya Haji-Michael – Redesmere SC Female 3 -6 2 5 6 5 – – 21 pts

9th GBR William Pank – Norfolk Broads YC Male 2 2 9 10 -15 1 – – 24 pts

10th GBR Chloe Elvin – Stokes Bay SC Female -7 7 7 3 4 6 – – 27 pts

Full ILCA 6 results available here . . .

ILCA 4 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard:

1st GBR Henry Redmond Covenham SC 4 -7 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Freddie Sunderland Draycote Water SC 1 1 4 -9 3 3 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Noah Evans Royal Victoria YC 1 3 1 -15 7 1 – – 13 pts

4th GBR Fred Salter Gurnard SC 9 5 3 -14 1 2 – – 20 pts

5th GBR Angus Beale Corinthian Otters 2 6 -17 1 10 4 – – 23 pts

6th HKG Peter Jessop TBA 4 5 -7 3 4 7 – – 23 pts

7th GBR Archie Munro-Price WPNSA 8 4 5 -13 2 6 – – 25 pts

8th GBR Jude Stanley TBA 6 -10 4 6 3 9 – – 28 pts

9th GBR Edwin Cross Shoreham SC -12 6 9 7 8 6 – – 36 pts

10th GBR Max Steele Wembley SC -19 3 2 3 16 10 – – 37 pts

Leading Female:

16th GBR Millie Lewis – – 51 pts

20th GBR Amélie Hacker – – 59 pts

30th GBR Daisy Fisher – – 72 pts

Full ILCA 4 results available here . . .