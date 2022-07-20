International Canoe UK Nationals – Something of a shake-up.

Day 3 of the International Canoe UK Nationals at Hayling Island . . .

Just one race completed for the Inter Canoes and it was something of a shake-up.

Conditions were 15 knots gusting to 20 and this caused some changes to the leader board after just five boats completed the single race.

Dan Skinner was the winner of race 4, ahead of Christ Hampe with Philip Robin taking third place.

Also finishing was Alasdair Alston in fourth and Stephen Fleming in fifth, with five others DNF.

Overall after four races, Philip Robin and 328 Little Scarlet leads with 13 points.

Second is Gareth Caldwell with 22 points and third Tony Robert Shaw on 24 points.

The Canoes will be starting early Thursday to get back on schedule.

International Canoe UK Nationals after 4 races

1st 328 Philip Robin 4 3 3 3 – – 13 pts

2nd 335 Gareth Caldwell 3 1 1 17.0 DNC – – 22 pts

3rd 329 Tony Robert Shaw 1 4 2 17.0 DNC – – 24 pts

4th 321 Dan Skinner 8 8 7 1 – – 24 pts

5th 344 Robin Wood 2 2 4 17.0 DNF – – 25 pts

6th 340 Christopher Hampe 7 7 8 2 – – 25 pts

7th 338 Stephen Clarke 6 5 5 17.0 DNF – – 34 pts

8th 275 Alasdair Alston 12 11 10 4 – – 37 pts

9th 343 Phil Allen 5 6 9 17.0 DNC – – 37 pts

10th 303 Stephen Fleming 13 12 11 5 – – 41 pts

11th 353 Perham Harding 9 13 6 17.0 DNF – – 45 pts

12th 81 Niklas Steirmann 10 10 13 17.0 DNC – – 50 pts

13th 345 Geoff Carne 15 14 12 17.0 DNF – – 58 pts

14th 349 Martin Robb 16 9 17.0 DNF 17.0 DNF – – 59 pts

15th 346 John Ellis 11 15 17.0 DNC 17.0 DNC – – 60 pts

16th 333 Tony Marston 14 16 17.0 DNC 17.0 DNC – – 64 pts

Related Post:

International Canoe UK Nationals – Day 2 and making the right decisions