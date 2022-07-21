Drheam Cup Race – Lone sailor rescued from capsized multihull

Baltimore RNLI were called out to assist a lone sailor whose yacht had capsized 70 miles off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork, Tuesday evening.

Afloat, Ireland’s sailing, boating & maritime magazine, reported that the volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a lone sailor who had been taking part in a race when his yacht capsized, approximately 70 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

Conditions at sea during the rescue were challenging with a north to north westerly force 6-7 wind and a 3 to 4m sea swell.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the capsized catamaran where the sailor was on the upturned hull of the catamaran in which he had been racing in single-handedly.

The lone sailor involved was French yachtsman Loic Escoffier competing in the Drheam Cup in his catamaran Lodigroup.

The 41-year-old from Saint-Malo had left Cherbourg and was 60 miles south of Fastnet when the yacht capsized with him inside.



The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was also on scene.

A small inflatable Y-Boat from the all-weather lifeboat with two RNLI crew members on board.

They were able to manoeuvre the Y-Boat alongside to rescue Escoffier from the upturned hull.

RNLI crew members assisted the sailor up on to the lifeboat from the Y-Boat and Rescue 117 winched the casualty from the lifeboat into the helicopter and returned to base.

