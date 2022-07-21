Drheam Cup line honours for Sam Goodchild

Sam Goodchild took line honours in the Drheam Cup race in La Trinité sur Mer, south-west Brittany.

Following a season in crewed configuration and a second place in the Pro Sailing Tour, the skipper of Leyton returned to his trimaran in solo mode.

After a fine start to the race as far as the Celtic Sea, Goodchild then had to contend with some very fickle conditions, which forced him to be constantly on deck.

In third place Wednesday evening, he didn’t let up the whole of last night, clawing back miles in relation to his rivals and pulling off some moves, which enabled him to snatch control of the fleet early Thursday morning.

Goodchild finished as leader of the 50 feet multihulls, now known as Ocean Fifty, at 10:58 UTC Thursday 21 July.

A very positive first half of the season then for team Leyton, who are already turning their attention to what comes next.

The shore team will then undertake a summer refit to give the boat a thorough overhaul prior to the start of the singlehanded transatlantic race on 6 November 2022 in Saint Malo.

Drheam Cup Podium:

1st LEYTON – Sam Goodchild – 70h 58’08”

2nd PRIMONIAL – Sébastien Rogues – 71h 38’07”

3rd KOESIO – Erwan Le Roux – 72h 20’08”