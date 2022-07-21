2022 ILCA Nationals – Day 4 at Hayling Island

Day 4, penultimate day of the 2022 ILCA Nationals at Hayling Island SC.



After Day 4 – Leaders are:

ILCA 4 – Henry Redmond – Covenham SC

ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge – Waldringfield SC

ILCA 7 – Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC

Two races were completed for the three ILCA fleets, all having now completed eight races.

Friday is the final day of racing for the 250+ competitors.

ILCA 7 Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard:

1st GBR Jacob Farren-Price – Warsash SC 1 2 1 1 1 -6 2 4 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC 6 1 2 (57 DNC) 6 1 1 1 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR James Foster – Poole YC 3 6 3 4 -7 3 7 3 – – 29 pts

4th NZL Luke Deegan – TBA 11 -23 6 6 4 2 3 2 – – 34 pts

5th GBR James Percival-Cooke – Norfolk Broads YC -21 11 7 2 2 5 6 7 – – 40 pts

6th CAN Ben Flower – TBA 14 -16 5 5 5 4 8 9 – – 50 pts

7th GBR Kai Wolgram – Llyn Brenig SC -20 3 4 3 15 11 15 10 – – 61 pts

8th GBR Nick Welbourn – Hykeham SC 4 7 11 11 -20 7 14 8 – – 62 pts

9th GBR Jack Hopkins – Delph SC 10 -26 10 14 3 8 5 13 – – 63 pts

10th GBR Dan McGaughey – Ballyholme YC 8 -17 16 17 9 12 12 6 – – 80 pts

Full ILCA 7 results available here . . .

ILCA 6 Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard:

1st GBR Daisy Collingridge – Female Waldringfield SC 4 1 1 1 1 -53 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Ben Elvin – Male Stokes Bay SC 1 4 3 2 2 1 1 -6 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Matilda Nicholls – Female Aldeburgh YC 2 -3 3 2 1 2 2 2 – – 14 pts

4th GBR Ross Harvey – Male Hayling Island SC 4 -5 1 1 3 4 4 2 – – 19 pts

5th GBR Molly Sacker – Female TBA 1 -16 4 6 2 3 5 1 – – 22 pts

6th ROU Ebru Bolat – Female Sportul Studentesc 5 3 2 3 -8 2 6 5 – – 26 pts

7th GBR Anya Haji-Michael – Female Redesmere SC 3 -6 2 5 6 5 3 4 – – 28 pts

8th GBR William Pank – Male Norfolk Broads YC 2 2 9 10 -15 1 2 3 – – 29 pts

9th GBR Jon Emmett – Male Weir Wood SC -9 2 6 6 4 3 4 5 – – 30 pts

10th GBR Chloe Elvin – Female Stokes Bay SC -7 7 7 3 4 6 7 4 – – 38 pts

Full ILCA 6 results available here . . .

ILCA 4 Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard:

1st GBR Henry Redmond – Covenham SC 4 7 1 1 1 1 -48 2 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Freddie Sunderland – Draycote Water SC 1 1 4 9 3 3 -35 2 – – 23 pts

3rd HKG Peter Jessop – HKG 4 5 7 3 4 7 -25 1 – – 31 pts

4th GBR Noah Evans – Royal Victoria YC 1 3 1 15 7 1 -37 4 – – 32 pts

5th GBR Fred Salter – Gurnard SC 9 5 3 -14 1 2 8 4 – – 32 pts

6th GBR Angus Beale – Corinthian Otters 2 6 -17 1 10 4 11 1 – – 35 pts

7th GBR Jude Stanley – TBA 6 -10 4 6 3 9 4 6 – – 38 pts

8th GBR Archie Munro-Price – WPNSA 8 4 5 13 2 6 -14 11 – – 49 pts

9th GBR Edwin Cross – Shoreham SC 12 6 9 7 8 6 9 -20 – – 57 pts

10th GBR Henry Keegan – Parkstone YC 8 8 -48 12 8 15 1 7 – – 59 pts

Leading Female:

17th GBR Millie Lewis – Medway YC – – 82 pts

18th GBR Amélie Hacker – Rutland SC – – 86 pts

33rd GBR Tatiana Hazelwood – Royal Hospital School – – 109.5 pts

Full ILCA 4 results available here . . .