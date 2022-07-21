International Canoe UK Nationals – Caldwell regains overall lead

Day 4 of the International Canoe UK Nationals at Hayling Island . . .

After a wait for the wind to appear at around 13:00 hrs the Canoes were able complete three races, a total of seven to date.

It was a return to the top of the leader board for Gareth Caldwell and Ska’d For Life after winning all three of Thursday’s races.

Caldwell now leads into the final day with eight points, nine ahead of Philip Robin and Little Scarlett. In third place is Tony Robert Shaw with 23 points.

Caldwell won the first race (R5) ahead of Steve Clarke, the second (R6) ahead of Tony Robert Shaw and the third (R7) ahead of Philip Robin.

Final race day is Friday.

International Canoe UK Nationals after 7 races, 1 discard

1st IC 335 Gareth Caldwell 3 1 1 (DNC) 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd IC 328 Philip Robin -4 3 3 3 3 3 2 – – 17 pts

3rd IC 329 Tony Robert Shaw 1 4 2 (DNC) 9 2 5 – – 23 pts

4th IC 340 Christopher Hampe 7 7 -8 2 4 4 3 – – 28 pts

5th IC 321 Dan Skinner -8 8 7 1 5 7 4 – – 32 pts

6th IC 353 Perham Harding 9 13 6 (DNF) 8 5 7 – – 48 pts

7th IC 81 Niklas Steirmann 10 10 13 (DNC) 6 6 6 – – 51 pts

8th IC 338 Stephen Clarke 6 5 5 (DNF) 2 DNC DNC – – 53 pts

9th ICOD 275 Alasdair Alston -12 11 10 4 12 10 9 – – 56 pts

10th IC 344 Robin Wood 2 2 4 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC – – 59 pts

11th ICOD 303 Stephen Fleming -13 12 11 5 13 11 10 – – 62 pts

12th IC 345 Geoff Carne 15 14 12 (DNF) 7 8 8 – – 64 pts

13th IC 343 Phil Allen 5 6 9 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC – – 71 pts

14th IC 349 Martin Robb 16 9 (DNF) DNF 11 9 11 – – 73 pts

15th IC 346 John Ellis 11 15 (DNC) DNC 10 DNC DNC – – 87 pts

16th ICOD 333 Tony Marston 14 16 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC – – 98 pts

