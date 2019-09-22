World Sailing – Refreshing the Foundations for Our Future (revised)

World Sailing’s Board of Directors has approved and published a revised version of its Proposal to Reform the Governance of World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport.

Following feedback to the original proposal, “Refreshing the Foundations for Our Future” published in May 2019, several changes have been made and the Revised Proposal is now available to download.

The Revised Proposal will provide a number of benefits to World Sailing’s members, including:

Greater participation and engagement in decision making in World Sailing

Direct seats at decision making tables of World Sailing

Increased powers at the Annual General Meeting

Improved quality of decision making

More efficient decision making

Greater accountability and transparency

New draft Constitution and Regulation documents have also been released.

The Revised Proposal, draft new Constitution and draft Regulations have been sent to World Sailing’s stakeholders for feedback by 3 October 2019.

By 10 October 2019, the final Constitution and Regulations will be released before World Sailing’s MNAs vote on the Revised Proposal at the AGM on 3 November 2019.

See the revised Refreshing the Foundations for Our Future here (pdf)

See new draft Constitution and draft Regulations here.