WASZP Championship Racing – Gold Fleet split on day 2

Italian Enzio Savoini took three hard fought wins and a third to put a gap between himself and the chasing pack at the WASZP championship on Lake Garda.

New Zealander Sam Street also showed his best form with two wins from four races on Thursday

Two British competitors are in third and fourth places . . . Ross Banham with 4 (5) 1 3, and Sam Whaley with 2 4 4 3,.

While just three points back is Foiling Week winner Ettore Botticini who moved up the leader board into fifth place.

The top half of the racing fleet now regroup as the 70 strong gold fleet.

In the Women’s trophy only 10 points separate Elise Beavis (30th) of New Zealand and Nora Doksrod (32nd) of Norway.

The ten women in the gold fleet include Britain’s Hattie Rogers (40th) and Isabelle Fellows (44th).

Leading positions after 8 races – – gross/nett pts (150 entries)

1st ITA 3203 SAVOINI, Enzio S 1 OCS (76) 2 (3) 1 1 3 1 – – 88 9 pts

2nd NZL 2171 STREET, Sam (4) 1 3 (7) 1 1 2 4 – – 23 12 pts

3rd GBR 3168 BANHAM, Ross 3 4 (8) 2 4 (5) 1 3 – – 30 17 pts

4th GBR 3139 WHALEY, Sam (4) 1 (30) 4 2 4 4 3 – – 52 18 pts

5th ITA 3135 BOTTICINI, Ettore 2 3 4 6 2 3 (10) (12) – – 42 20 pts

6th IRL 2987 CULLEN, Charles 2 4 1 (6) 3 6 (8) 5 – – 35 21 pts

7th ESP 2801 FRAMIS HARGUINDEY, Jaime 7 (10) 1 1 5 7 2 (8) – – 41 23 pts

8th SUI 3062 SCHUEPBACH, Jann (14) 3 9 1 (22) 4 7 2 – – 62 26 pts

9th SUI 3287 ZELTNER, Nick (10) 6 (22) 8 6 2 4 1 – – 59 27 pts

10th NOR 2128 HYLEN KLIPPENBERG, Anders (17) 2 5 8 9 (11) 1 6 – – 59 31 pts

Other Gold Fleet GBR:

19th GBR 3154 FRY, Arthur

26th GBR 2789 BRIDGMAN, Andrew

31st GBR 2524 WILSON, Ewan

40th GBR 2932 ROGERS, Hattie

44th GBR 3124 FELLOWS, Isabelle

48th GBR 2926 HEATHCOTE, William

49th GBR 3243 BLOMELEY, Zac

Full results available here . . . pdf