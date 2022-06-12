UK Moth Nationals – Hiscocks takes lead into final day

After 12 races, Simon Hiscocks holds a one point lead from Dylan Fletcher going into the final day of the International Moth UK Nationals at WPNSA.
Hiscocks added a 4, 2 and two race wins to his scoreline of 18 points on Saturday, to overtake Fletcher who had a 2, 3, 3, 2 scoreline for 19 points.
In third place is Brad Funk (2, 1, 3, 2) on 20 points.
These three will battle for the title with the chasing pack some 22 points back, lead by Nicolai Jacobsen of Norway.
UK Moth Nationals 2022 – Leaders after 12 races (51 entries)
1st 4772 Simon Hiscocks / M 3 3 2 1 3 1 -6 1 -4 2 1 1 – – 18 pts
2nd 10 Dylan Fletcher / M 2 1 1 -3 1 2 2 2 3 3 2 -5 – – 19 pts
3rd 4823 Bradley Funk / M 1 2 3 2 -52 -52 1 3 2 1 3 2 – – 20 pts
4th 4882 Nicolai Jacobsen / M 4 5 4 4 2 3 5 -8 -7 7 4 4 – – 42 pts
5th 4546 Alex Adams / M 5 8 5 5 5 4 4 9 5 8 -14 -12 – – 58 pts
6th 4771 Max Godfroy / M 6 7 6 7 -32 -52 13 4 1 13 9 9 – – 75 pts
7th 4548 James Gray / M 7 4 12 8 -52 -52 12 7 6 4 11 7 – – 78 pts
8th 4826 Eddie Bridle / M 8 9 -16 -13 4 7 9 10 8 9 7 8 – – 79 pts
9th 4635 Jack Wetherell / M 9 -15 8 9 6 8 11 5 -15 5 5 14 – – 80 pts
10th 4676 Henry Wetherell / M -12 6 7 12 10 10 8 6 -13 10 8 10 – – 87 pts