RS Elite UK National Championship – Day 3 – Peters strikes

Russell Peters and his crew of James Grant and Greg Wells have snatched a narrow lead at the end of the day 3 after he was able to discard his second black flag disqualification from his scoreline.

Sailing Riff Raff they added two more race wins and a ninth place tonow have a slender two point lead ahead of Hayling Island’s Ossie Stewart (3,2,14) crewed by his son Tom and Geoff Carveth.

Third placed and defending champion Tom Hewitson (10,9 12), has now dropped 20 points back from the leading pair and is just two points ahead of fourth placed Martin Jones (11,4,BFD).

Althought there is just one race to go on Sunday, it all still to sail for . . .

The Solent laid on its sparkling best today, with sunshine and a good breeze in the 15 to 20 knot range, Russell Peters describing it as “fabulous conditions, it was so good to be out there.

RS Elite UK National Championship – Leaders after 9 races (40 entries)

1st 20 RIFF RAFF Russell Peters 3 1 -41 -41 1 1 1 1 9 – – 17 pts

2nd 67 MORE T VICAR Ossie Stewart 4 2 3 -41 3 2 3 2 (14) – – 19 pts

3rd 007 SHAKEN NOT Tom Hewitson 1 5 1 -41 2 11 10 9 (12) – – 39 pts

4th 113 CANDIDA Martin Jones 2 7 (19) 5 5 7 11 4 (41/BFD) – – 41 pts

5th 111 KIN Simon Brien 5 (13) 7 1 (12) 4 12 3 11 – – 43 pts

6th 110 LEGS ELEVEN Paul Fisk 6 14 5 6 -41 3 4 15 (28) – – 53 pts

7th 65 CRAIC Toby Strauss 7 3 9 -41 14 6 13 (17) 7 – – 59 pts

8th 40 BASIL Owen Bowerman 9 9 (17) (32) 6 13 5 11 13 – – 66 pts

9th 25 FREEBIE KNOT Jostein Aker 10 (30) 15 24 9 5 2 (41/BFD) 4 – – 69 pts

10th 101 CENTURION Miles Odell 12 4 13 -41 7 14 18 (41/BFD) 5 – – 73 pts

11th 37 STORM Stephen Polly 8 (19) (22) 15 4 17 6 7 16 – – 73 pts

12th 6 LITE BLOO Adrian Ward 24 12 4 -41 (30) 16 7 14 1 – – 78 pts

13th 63 E’TU Alistair Keck 18 11 (29) 3 8 22 16 -41 8 – – 86 pts

14th 53 THE LOVE BUG Michael Browne 15 22 21 7 13 (26) (26) 8 3 – – 89 pts

15th 44 ECLIPSE Steve Fisher 13 6 6 16 16 15 (19) (18) 17 – – 89 pts

16th 46 THE DOCTOR Peter Copsey 11 21 (26) 2 (26) 12 23 5 20 – – 94 pts

17th 89 THEO Steven Hammond 16 (29) 2 9 21 (31) 22 19 6 – – 95 pts

18th 56 UPFRONT Jeff Ralston 27 (35) 33 11 17 19 (36) 6 2 – – 115 pts

19th 11 EGG Paul Lewis 19 16 14 8 -41 -41 9 28 21 – – 115 pts

