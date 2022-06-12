RS Elite UK Nationals – Victory for Ossie Stewart

Ossie Stewart wins 2022 Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Nationals and International Grand Prix.

The most consistent sailor of the event, Olympic medallist Ossie Stewart went into the final showdown two points behind Russell Peters, having to either beat Peters by three places or have his rival finish 17th or worse.

In the end Stewart went for the second option . . . in a tight and exciting race, Stewart and Peters engaged in a tactical match race, with Stewart making sure that Peters finished down the fleet in 17th which he had to count.

While Stewart scored an 18th that he was able to discard from his final total, beating rival Peters by just one point.

Stewart of Hayling Island SC sailing More T Vicar, was crewed in the regatta by his son Tom and renowned sailor Geoff Carveth.

For Ossie Stewart, who is 68, this is his first national championship win as a helmsman.

In the past he has won more than 30 championships as a crew, and finished second 12 times as a helm, including three times in the RS Elite. “It makes me feel quite young”, he commented, “this is a big win for me”.

The final race was won by Martin Jones of the Royal Yacht Squadron sailing Candida, but this was not quite enough to get him onto the podium.

Defending champion Tom Hewitson finished the final race in second place, and thereby held onto third place overall by a slender one point margin.

RS Elite 2022 UK National Championship – Final Leaders 10 races (40 entries)

1st Ossie Stewart Hayling Island S.C. – – 33pts

2nd Russell Peters Royal Yacht Squadron – – 34pts

3rd Tom Hewitson Hayling Island S.C. – – 41pts

4th Martin Jones Royal Yacht Squadron – – 42pts

5th Simon Brien Royal North of Ireland Y.C. – – 54pts

6th Paul Fisk Emsworth S.C. – – 56pts

Full results available here . . .