UK Moth Nationals – Hiscocks by a point

Simon Hiscocks took victory on the final day of the International Moth UK Nationals at WPNSA.

Hiscocks added a 3, 2, 1 to his scoreline on Sunday, to take the overall win ahead of Dylan Fletcher who had a 1, 5, 2, scoreline by just one point.

In third place was Brad Funk (2, 1, 9) with 23 points.

UK Moth Nationals 2022 – Final Leaders after 15 races (51 entries)

1st 4772 Simon Hiscocks – – 21 pts

2nd 10 Dylan Fletcher – – 22 pts

3rd 4823 Bradley Funk – – 23 pts

4th 4882 Nicolai Jacobsen – – 49 pts

5th 4546 Alex Adams – – 75 pts

6th 4771 Max Godfroy – – 79 pts

7th 4635 Jack Wetherell – – 85 pts

8th 4826 Eddie Bridle – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .