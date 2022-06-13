UK Moth Nationals – Hiscocks by a point

- Simon Hiscocks took victory on the final day of the International Moth UK Nationals at WPNSA.
Hiscocks added a 3, 2, 1 to his scoreline on Sunday, to take the overall win ahead of Dylan Fletcher who had a 1, 5, 2, scoreline by just one point.
In third place was Brad Funk (2, 1, 9) with 23 points.
UK Moth Nationals 2022 – Final Leaders after 15 races (51 entries)
1st 4772 Simon Hiscocks – – 21 pts
2nd 10 Dylan Fletcher – – 22 pts
3rd 4823 Bradley Funk – – 23 pts
4th 4882 Nicolai Jacobsen – – 49 pts
5th 4546 Alex Adams – – 75 pts
6th 4771 Max Godfroy – – 79 pts
7th 4635 Jack Wetherell – – 85 pts
8th 4826 Eddie Bridle – – 89 pts