29er Europeans Day 3 – New Leaders for Final Series

Toth Attila and Borda Levente of Hungary are new overall leaders

Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones best placed British competitors

Toth Attila and Borda Levente of Hungary are the new overall leaders, a 1 and 3 moving them into a two point lead ahead of Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj (1, -10) of Denmark.

Former leaders Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni (13, 4) of Italy drop to third overall tied on 25 points with Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews (2, -11) of Ireland.

Britain’s Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones (9, 4) move from 23rd to 11th overall with 41 points after seven races.

Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley (-30, 5) are in 24th place and Santiago Sesto Cosby and George May (22, 4) are 29th.

The 2021, Zhik 29er European Championships combined with the Eurocup Final is taking place at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda from 23 to 27 October.

29er European Championship – Leaders after 7 Flight races, 1 discard (200 entries)

1st HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente 1.0 4.0 8.0 -20 4.0 1.0 3.0 – – 21 pts

2nd DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj 9.0 8.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 -10 – – 23 pts

3rd ITA Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni -25 4.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 4.0 – – 25 pts

4th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews 1.0 7.0 2.0 10.0 3.0 2.0 -11 – – 25 pts

5th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 3.0 -10 2.0 8.0 8.0 6.0 1.0 – – 28 pts

6th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 10.0 9.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 -51 – – 30 pts

7th ESP Quicorras Urios and FILIPPO BINETTI 5.0 8.0 4.0 7.0 2.0 -10 9.0 – – 35 pts

8th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 5.0 17.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 -19 8.0 – – 36 pts

9th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 4.0 9.0 11.0 1.0 -14 3.0 10.0 – – 38 pts

10th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer (13 7.0 9.0 4.0 2.0 13.0 5.0 – – 40 pts

11th GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 3.0 1.0 -17 17.0 7.0 9.0 4.0 – – 41 pts

12th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard -19 3.0 1.0 15.0 5.0 16.0 2.0 – – 42 pts

13th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 11.0 2.0 -13) 8.0 2.0 10.0 9.0 – – 42 pts

14th DEN Gustav Asholm-Bradley and Clement Asholm-Bradley -23 5.0 12.0 2.0 7.0 4.0 15.0 – – 45 pts

15th FIN Ebbe Heinila and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm 16.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 15.0 7.0 -26 – – 47 pts