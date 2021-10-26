29er Europeans Day 3 – New Leaders for Final Series

- Toth Attila and Borda Levente of Hungary are new overall leaders
- Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones best placed British competitors
Toth Attila and Borda Levente of Hungary are the new overall leaders, a 1 and 3 moving them into a two point lead ahead of Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj (1, -10) of Denmark.
Former leaders Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni (13, 4) of Italy drop to third overall tied on 25 points with Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews (2, -11) of Ireland.
Britain’s Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones (9, 4) move from 23rd to 11th overall with 41 points after seven races.
Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley (-30, 5) are in 24th place and Santiago Sesto Cosby and George May (22, 4) are 29th.
The 2021, Zhik 29er European Championships combined with the Eurocup Final is taking place at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda from 23 to 27 October.
29er European Championship – Leaders after 7 Flight races, 1 discard (200 entries)
1st HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente 1.0 4.0 8.0 -20 4.0 1.0 3.0 – – 21 pts
2nd DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj 9.0 8.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 -10 – – 23 pts
3rd ITA Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni -25 4.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 4.0 – – 25 pts
4th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews 1.0 7.0 2.0 10.0 3.0 2.0 -11 – – 25 pts
5th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 3.0 -10 2.0 8.0 8.0 6.0 1.0 – – 28 pts
6th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 10.0 9.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 -51 – – 30 pts
7th ESP Quicorras Urios and FILIPPO BINETTI 5.0 8.0 4.0 7.0 2.0 -10 9.0 – – 35 pts
8th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 5.0 17.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 -19 8.0 – – 36 pts
9th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 4.0 9.0 11.0 1.0 -14 3.0 10.0 – – 38 pts
10th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer (13 7.0 9.0 4.0 2.0 13.0 5.0 – – 40 pts
11th GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 3.0 1.0 -17 17.0 7.0 9.0 4.0 – – 41 pts
12th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard -19 3.0 1.0 15.0 5.0 16.0 2.0 – – 42 pts
13th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 11.0 2.0 -13) 8.0 2.0 10.0 9.0 – – 42 pts
14th DEN Gustav Asholm-Bradley and Clement Asholm-Bradley -23 5.0 12.0 2.0 7.0 4.0 15.0 – – 45 pts
15th FIN Ebbe Heinila and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm 16.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 15.0 7.0 -26 – – 47 pts