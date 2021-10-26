iQFOIL Europeans – Watson in challenge for lead on day 3

Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France

Britain’s Islay Watson is in third place

There is a three-way tie in the men’s event

The iQFOiL European Championship continues to struggle to complete the event in Marseille but things are slowly coming together.

Over a very long day the men completed four races and women’s fleet have completed six races . . . According to results posted this morning.

The women are divided into 4 groups for 68 competitors, while the men are divided into 8 groups for 141 competitors.



Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France on nine points, with Lucie Belbeoc also of France second with 11 points.

In third place is Britain’s Islay Watson with 13 points, with Saskia Sills in 16th, Alice Read 21st and Gibson Alysia 29th place.

Watson picked-up a penalty in her final race but has a consistant scoreline of 3, 3, 1, 3, 3 after discarding the BFD. Sills also discarded a BFD from her scoreline of 1, 21, 15, 1, 3.

In the men, Huig Jan Tak of Holland is tied for the lead with Oel Pouliquen and Titouan Le Bosq of France, all with five points (after 4 races).

Best place Brit is Finn Hawkins in a group of four tied in fourth place on seven points. Matthew Barton is in 12th, Henry Bloodworth 20th, James Hatcher 24th and Andy Browm 31st.

iQFOIL European Championship – Leading Women after 6 races

1st FRA Helene Noesmoen 5.0 1.0 1.0 -13 1.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts

2nd FRA Lucie Belbeoch 1.0 1.0 5.0 1.0 -9 3.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd GBR Islay Watson 3.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 -35 – – 13.0 pts

4th ESP PILAR LAMADRID TRUEBA -25 11.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 – – 23.0 pts

5th NED Wennekes Sara -17 9.0 7.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 – – 25.0 pts

6th ISR Daniela Peleg 3.0 3.0 3.0 -15 3.0 15.0 – – 27.0 pts

7th ISR Naama Gazit 7.0 7.0 5.0 5.0 3.0 -15 – – 27.0 pts

8th ISR Maya Morris 9.0 -13 3.0 1.0 11.0 5.0 – – 29.0 pts

9th ISR shachar reshef 1.0 1.0 25.0 -35 1.0 3.0 – – 31.0 pts

10th MEX Mariana Aguilar-Chavez-Peon -15 3.0 15.0 3.0 3.0 9.0 – – 33.0 pts

11th ESP Nicole van der Velden 9.0 9.0 5.0 1.0 -13 11.0 – – 35.0 pts

12th POL Maja Dziarnowska 5.0 5.0 3.0 -11 11.0 11.0 – – 35.0 pts

13th NOR Helle Oppedal (13.0) 5.0 7.0 9.0 11.0 5.0 – – 37.0 pts

14th FRA marion Mortefon 7.0 -15 9.0 5.0 7.0 9.0 – – 37.0 pts

15th ISR sharon kantor 7.0 7.0 -13 7.0 5.0 13.0 – – 39.0 pts

16th GBR Saskia Sills 1.0 21.0 15.0 -35 1.0 3.0 – – 41.0 pts

iQFOIL European Championship – Leading Men after 4 races

1st NED Huig Jan Tak 3.0 (11.0) 1.0 1.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd FRA Oel Pouliquen 1.0 (7.0) 3.0 1.0 – – 5.0 pts

3rd FRA Titouan Le Bosq 1.0 1.0 (3.0) 3.0 – – 5.0 pts

4th BRA Mateus Isaac 3.0 (29.0) 3.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts

5th ISR Tom Reuveny (37.0 DNC) 3.0 1.0 3.0 – – 7.0 pts

6th GER Sebastian Koerdel 3.0 (7.0) 1.0 3.0 – – 7.0 pts

7th GBR Finn Hawkins 3.0 3.0 1.0 (15.0) – – 7.0 pts

8th FRA Nicolas Goyard 7.0 (23.0) 1.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts

9th FRA fabien Pianazza (7.0) 1.0 1.0 7.0 – – 9.0 pts

10th FRA Tom ARNOUX (15.0) 3.0 5.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts

11th FRA Louis Giard 1.0 (15.0) 3.0 5.0 – – 9.0 pts

12th GBR Matthew Barton 1.0 (25.0) 1.0 9.0 – – 11.0 pts