iQFOIL Europeans – Watson in challenge for lead on day 3

The iQFOiL European Championship continues to struggle to complete the event in Marseille but things are slowly coming together.
Over a very long day the men completed four races and women’s fleet have completed six races . . . According to results posted this morning.
The women are divided into 4 groups for 68 competitors, while the men are divided into 8 groups for 141 competitors.
Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France on nine points, with Lucie Belbeoc also of France second with 11 points.
In third place is Britain’s Islay Watson with 13 points, with Saskia Sills in 16th, Alice Read 21st and Gibson Alysia 29th place.
Watson picked-up a penalty in her final race but has a consistant scoreline of 3, 3, 1, 3, 3 after discarding the BFD. Sills also discarded a BFD from her scoreline of 1, 21, 15, 1, 3.
In the men, Huig Jan Tak of Holland is tied for the lead with Oel Pouliquen and Titouan Le Bosq of France, all with five points (after 4 races).
Best place Brit is Finn Hawkins in a group of four tied in fourth place on seven points. Matthew Barton is in 12th, Henry Bloodworth 20th, James Hatcher 24th and Andy Browm 31st.
iQFOIL European Championship – Leading Women after 6 races
1st FRA Helene Noesmoen 5.0 1.0 1.0 -13 1.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts
2nd FRA Lucie Belbeoch 1.0 1.0 5.0 1.0 -9 3.0 – – 11.0 pts
3rd GBR Islay Watson 3.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 -35 – – 13.0 pts
4th ESP PILAR LAMADRID TRUEBA -25 11.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 – – 23.0 pts
5th NED Wennekes Sara -17 9.0 7.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 – – 25.0 pts
6th ISR Daniela Peleg 3.0 3.0 3.0 -15 3.0 15.0 – – 27.0 pts
7th ISR Naama Gazit 7.0 7.0 5.0 5.0 3.0 -15 – – 27.0 pts
8th ISR Maya Morris 9.0 -13 3.0 1.0 11.0 5.0 – – 29.0 pts
9th ISR shachar reshef 1.0 1.0 25.0 -35 1.0 3.0 – – 31.0 pts
10th MEX Mariana Aguilar-Chavez-Peon -15 3.0 15.0 3.0 3.0 9.0 – – 33.0 pts
11th ESP Nicole van der Velden 9.0 9.0 5.0 1.0 -13 11.0 – – 35.0 pts
12th POL Maja Dziarnowska 5.0 5.0 3.0 -11 11.0 11.0 – – 35.0 pts
13th NOR Helle Oppedal (13.0) 5.0 7.0 9.0 11.0 5.0 – – 37.0 pts
14th FRA marion Mortefon 7.0 -15 9.0 5.0 7.0 9.0 – – 37.0 pts
15th ISR sharon kantor 7.0 7.0 -13 7.0 5.0 13.0 – – 39.0 pts
16th GBR Saskia Sills 1.0 21.0 15.0 -35 1.0 3.0 – – 41.0 pts
iQFOIL European Championship – Leading Men after 4 races
1st NED Huig Jan Tak 3.0 (11.0) 1.0 1.0 – – 5.0 pts
2nd FRA Oel Pouliquen 1.0 (7.0) 3.0 1.0 – – 5.0 pts
3rd FRA Titouan Le Bosq 1.0 1.0 (3.0) 3.0 – – 5.0 pts
4th BRA Mateus Isaac 3.0 (29.0) 3.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts
5th ISR Tom Reuveny (37.0 DNC) 3.0 1.0 3.0 – – 7.0 pts
6th GER Sebastian Koerdel 3.0 (7.0) 1.0 3.0 – – 7.0 pts
7th GBR Finn Hawkins 3.0 3.0 1.0 (15.0) – – 7.0 pts
8th FRA Nicolas Goyard 7.0 (23.0) 1.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts
9th FRA fabien Pianazza (7.0) 1.0 1.0 7.0 – – 9.0 pts
10th FRA Tom ARNOUX (15.0) 3.0 5.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts
11th FRA Louis Giard 1.0 (15.0) 3.0 5.0 – – 9.0 pts
12th GBR Matthew Barton 1.0 (25.0) 1.0 9.0 – – 11.0 pts