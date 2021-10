No racing on Saturday, first day of the 2021 iQFOiL European Championships in Marseille, France.

With the wind failing to show it will be down to Sunday from 11am, with the hope that the conditions are finally right to start the first race of this championship.

The iQFOiL European Championship is taking place in Marseille, France, from Saturday 23 October and will conclude on Thursday 28 October.

