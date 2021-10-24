29er Europeans on Lake Garda – Day 1

Two races completed for the 200 entries on day 1 of the 2021 Zhik 29er European Championship at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda.
The mixed crew of Italy’s Federica Contardi and Giorgio Mattiuzzo won both their flight races and take a two point lead.
In second place are the British pair, Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones (3, 1) and in third place Toth Attila and Borda Levente (1, 4) of Hungary.
29er European Championship – Leaders after 2 Flight races (200 entries)
1st ITA Federica Contardi and Giorgio Mattiuzzo 1.0 1.0 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 3.0 1.0 – – 4 pts
3rd HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente 1.0 4.0 – – 5 pts
4th ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 1.0 6.0 – – 7 pts
5th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 2.0 5.0 – – 7 pts
6th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews 1.0 7.0 – – 8 pts
7th GBR Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley 6.0 2.0 – – 8 pts
8th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 11.0 2.0 – – 13 pts
9th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell 2.0 11.0 – – 13 pts
10th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 3.0 10.0 – – 13 pts
11th ITA Claudia Quaranta and Giada Babini 3.0 10.0 – – 13 pts
12th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 4.0 9.0 – – 13 pts
13th ESP Quicorras Urios Salinas and FILIPPO BINETTI POZZI 5.0 8.0 – – 13 pts
14th SUI Constantin Higgs and Itay Geller 11.0 3.0 – – 14 pts
15th ESP MIGUEL CAMPOS and PABLO MORENO 6.0 9.0 – – 15 pts
16th CZE Lukas Dadak and Dan Viscor 10.0 6.0 – – 16 pts
17th CZE Michal Krsicka and Lukas Krsicka 4.0 13.0 – – 17 pts
18th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehj and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehj 9.0 8.0 – – 17 pts
19th ESP Martina Lodos Falcn and Martina D√≠az-Salguero 17.0 1.0 – – 18 pts
20th ESP MATEO CODOER” and SIMON CODOER 16.0 2.0 – – 18 pts
21st NOR Markus Berthet and Rudolf Ugelstad 18.0 1.0 – – 19 pts
22nd GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 5.0 14.0 – – 19 pts
23rd GBR Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 5.0 14.0 – – 19 pts
24th GBR Santiago Sesto Cosby and George May 9.0 10.0 – – 19 pts
25th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 10.0 9.0 – – 19 pts
26th FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio 16.0 4.0 – – 20 pts
27th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer 13.0 7.0 – – 20 pts
28th SWE Hannah Maurer and Ebba Berntsson 2.0 19.0 – – 21 pts
29th FIN Ebbe Heinil√§ and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm 16.0 5.0 – – 21 pts
30th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli 15.0 6.0 – – 21 pts
31st GBR Freddie Westwell and Freddie Lonsdale 6.0 15.0 – – 21 pts