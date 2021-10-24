29er Europeans on Lake Garda – Day 1

Two races completed for the 200 entries on day 1 of the 2021 Zhik 29er European Championship at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda.

The mixed crew of Italy’s Federica Contardi and Giorgio Mattiuzzo won both their flight races and take a two point lead.

In second place are the British pair, Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones (3, 1) and in third place Toth Attila and Borda Levente (1, 4) of Hungary.

29er European Championship – Leaders after 2 Flight races (200 entries)

1st ITA Federica Contardi and Giorgio Mattiuzzo 1.0 1.0 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 3.0 1.0 – – 4 pts

3rd HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente 1.0 4.0 – – 5 pts

4th ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 1.0 6.0 – – 7 pts

5th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 2.0 5.0 – – 7 pts

6th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews 1.0 7.0 – – 8 pts

7th GBR Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley 6.0 2.0 – – 8 pts

8th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 11.0 2.0 – – 13 pts

9th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell 2.0 11.0 – – 13 pts

10th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 3.0 10.0 – – 13 pts

11th ITA Claudia Quaranta and Giada Babini 3.0 10.0 – – 13 pts

12th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 4.0 9.0 – – 13 pts

13th ESP Quicorras Urios Salinas and FILIPPO BINETTI POZZI 5.0 8.0 – – 13 pts

14th SUI Constantin Higgs and Itay Geller 11.0 3.0 – – 14 pts

15th ESP MIGUEL CAMPOS and PABLO MORENO 6.0 9.0 – – 15 pts

16th CZE Lukas Dadak and Dan Viscor 10.0 6.0 – – 16 pts

17th CZE Michal Krsicka and Lukas Krsicka 4.0 13.0 – – 17 pts

18th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehj and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehj 9.0 8.0 – – 17 pts

19th ESP Martina Lodos Falcn and Martina D√≠az-Salguero 17.0 1.0 – – 18 pts

20th ESP MATEO CODOER” and SIMON CODOER 16.0 2.0 – – 18 pts

21st NOR Markus Berthet and Rudolf Ugelstad 18.0 1.0 – – 19 pts

22nd GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 5.0 14.0 – – 19 pts

23rd GBR Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 5.0 14.0 – – 19 pts

24th GBR Santiago Sesto Cosby and George May 9.0 10.0 – – 19 pts

25th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 10.0 9.0 – – 19 pts

26th FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio 16.0 4.0 – – 20 pts

27th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer 13.0 7.0 – – 20 pts

28th SWE Hannah Maurer and Ebba Berntsson 2.0 19.0 – – 21 pts

29th FIN Ebbe Heinil√§ and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm 16.0 5.0 – – 21 pts

30th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli 15.0 6.0 – – 21 pts

31st GBR Freddie Westwell and Freddie Lonsdale 6.0 15.0 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .