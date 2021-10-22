Paris 2024 hopefuls out in force for iQFOiL Europeans

The coming months sees a flurry of Olympic class events, most taking place in Oman, but one will brave the European Autumnal weather . . .

The iQFOiL European Championships will take place in Marseille, France.

This newcomer to the Olympic sailing event will race on the same waters that it will make its Olympic debut on at Paris 2024 and has attracted a host of international competitors for a look at the next Olympic venue.

Racing starts this Saturday 23 October and will conclude on Thursday 28 October.

In a change from the normal fleet racing format used by the previous Olympic board – the RS:X – the iQFOiL board event will consist of an Opening/Qualifying Series, which may include any or all of following formats: Course Racing, Sprint Slalom and Marathon.

The first eight overall ranked boards from the Opening Series will then compete in a Medal Series to decide the podium places.

The British Sailing Team is out in force with World Championship medallists Matt Barton, Islay Watson and Saskia Sills all in attendance, backed by a host of British teammates.

In the men’s fleet Barton is joined by Andy Brown, Tokyo 2020 competitor Tom Squires and U21 world champion Finn Hawkins as well as BST’s Henry Bloodworth, James Hatcher and Sam Sills.

In the female fleet you will see BST members Alysia Gibson, Jenna Gibson and also 2021 Youth World Championships representative Lucy Kenyon.

Total entry is 232 competitors and British entries are:

Female

Islay Watson – Open

Emma Wilson – Open

Saskia Sills – Open

Jennie Roberts – Open

Jenna Gibson – Open

Gibson Alysia – Open

Alice Read – Open

Lucy Kenyon – U21

Catrin Williams – U21

Male

James Hatcher – Open

Jonathan Ashworth – Open

Sills Samuel – Open

Bloodworth Henry – Open

Matthew Barton – Open

Andy Browm – Open

Tom Squires – Open

Max Beaman – U21

James Faley – U21

Finn Hawkins – U21

Related Post:

Paris 2024 – The clock is already ticking

World Sailing expects £11+ million payout from Tokyo Games