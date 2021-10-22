Paris 2024 hopefuls out in force for iQFOiL Europeans

The coming months sees a flurry of Olympic class events, most taking place in Oman, but one will brave the European Autumnal weather . . .
The iQFOiL European Championships will take place in Marseille, France.
This newcomer to the Olympic sailing event will race on the same waters that it will make its Olympic debut on at Paris 2024 and has attracted a host of international competitors for a look at the next Olympic venue.
Racing starts this Saturday 23 October and will conclude on Thursday 28 October.
In a change from the normal fleet racing format used by the previous Olympic board – the RS:X – the iQFOiL board event will consist of an Opening/Qualifying Series, which may include any or all of following formats: Course Racing, Sprint Slalom and Marathon.
The first eight overall ranked boards from the Opening Series will then compete in a Medal Series to decide the podium places.
The British Sailing Team is out in force with World Championship medallists Matt Barton, Islay Watson and Saskia Sills all in attendance, backed by a host of British teammates.
In the men’s fleet Barton is joined by Andy Brown, Tokyo 2020 competitor Tom Squires and U21 world champion Finn Hawkins as well as BST’s Henry Bloodworth, James Hatcher and Sam Sills.
In the female fleet you will see BST members Alysia Gibson, Jenna Gibson and also 2021 Youth World Championships representative Lucy Kenyon.
Total entry is 232 competitors and British entries are:
Female
Islay Watson – Open
Emma Wilson – Open
Saskia Sills – Open
Jennie Roberts – Open
Jenna Gibson – Open
Gibson Alysia – Open
Alice Read – Open
Lucy Kenyon – U21
Catrin Williams – U21
Male
James Hatcher – Open
Jonathan Ashworth – Open
Sills Samuel – Open
Bloodworth Henry – Open
Matthew Barton – Open
Andy Browm – Open
Tom Squires – Open
Max Beaman – U21
James Faley – U21
Finn Hawkins – U21
