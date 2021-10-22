Windy first day of 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Torbole

John B (BAH 22) leads the fleet with a second place and a race win

Following an eventful day, John B (BAH 22) of Gavin McKinney, Lars Horn Johannessen and Mathias Dahlman lead the Alpen Cup 5.5 Metre fleet with a second place and a race win.

Marie-Françoise XXII (SUI 232) of Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann and Christof Wilke is second, while the new Quigley/Heritage boat, Girls on Film (GBR 41) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, and Ben Cornish is third.

Momo (SUI 229) of Dieter Schoen, Fuitjof Kleen and Thomas Auracher won the first race and then picked up a UFD in the second.

Girls on Film is actually the current holder of the Alpen Cup, having won the last event in April 2019.



The opening day was sailed in quite cloudy, dull, blustery and damp conditions, and many of the crews were admittedly rusty in these conditions, with a few gear and navigation problems along the way.

The fleet was sent ashore after the second race with even bigger winds coming up the lake.

Racing continues until Saturday. A total of eight races are scheduled.

5.5 Metre Alpen Cup – Results after 2 races

1st BAH 22 John B – – Gavin McKinney 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SUI 232 Marie-Françoise XXII – – Jürg Menzi 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 41 Girls on Film – – Peter Morton 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th B 24 Ali Baba – – Richter Wolf-Eberhard 4 5 – – 9 pts

5th SUI 229 MOMO 5.5 – – Dieter Schoen 1 10 – – 11 pts

6th NOR 68 OTTO – – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen 7 4 – – 11 pts

7th SUI 211 Forza del Destino – – Prapopoulos George 6 10 – – 16 pts

8th BAH 23 Ali-Baba – – Craig Symonette 10 10 – – 20 pts

9th BAH 24 New Moon II – – Mark Holowesko 10 10 – – 20 pts