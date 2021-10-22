RS Aero UK Inland Championships

RS Aero 5 fleet winner Teddy Dunn

RS Aero 7 fleet winner Chris Hatton

RS Aero 9 fleet winner Peter Barton

A total of 74 competitors took part in the RS Aero class UK Inland Championships at Draycote Water SC, racing in the three alternative Aero Rig fleets.

In the RS Aero 5 fleet Teddy Dunn sailed a solid series to take the overall win from Joe Slipper, Tristan Ahlheid and William Bailey.

It was fantastic to see three Irish RS Aeros, in addition to three Isle of Man RS Aeros, joining the event with Roy Van Maanen (Greystones) travelling from Ireland to take 5th.

The RS Aero 7 had the largest fleet with 49 entries and the biggest challenge to remain consistent enough for a good score line.

And most consistant was Chris Hatton who took the title, just two points ahead of Craig Williamson with Ellie Craig claiming 3rd and top lady.

Special mention to Abby Hire who was overnight leader and winner of race 1, demonstrating that the lightweights can have their day when sailing cleverly in moderate conditions.

The RS Aero 9 fleet enjoyed the lighter breezes and then the extra exhilaration when Sunday’s gusts hit.

Peter Barton managed to rebuild his series for the title from super speedy Chris Larr in 2nd and Nigel Rolfe top Master in 3rd.

The winter months see no let up in RS Aero class activity with RS Aero events coming up at Spinnaker, Broadwater and Bowmoor, and the RS Aero UK Youth Champs at Torquay.

RS Aero 5 Inland Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races (13 entries)

1st 3204 Teddy Dunn – Isle of Man YC – – 7 pts

2nd 1930 Joe Slipper – Queen Mary SC – – 10 pts

3rd 1070 Tristan Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 11 pts

4th 3532 William Bailey – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 20 pts

5th 3822 Roy Van Maanen – Greystones SC, IRL – – 26 pts

6th 2141 Antony Clay – Draycote Water SC – – 26 pts

RS Aero 7 Inland Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races (49 entries)

1st 3850 Chris Hatton – Lymington Town SC – – 17 pts

2nd 2719 Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 19 pts

3rd 3866 Ellie Craig – Starcross YC – – 21 pts

4th 73 Noah Rees – RS Sailing – – 30 pts

5th 3799 Grahame Newton – Staunton Harold SC – – 31 pts

6th 1312 Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC – – 32 pts

RS Aero 9 Inland Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races (12 entries)

1st 3597 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 6 pts

2nd 2891 Chris Larr – Draycote Water SC – – 11 pts

3rd 3675 Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC – – 13 pts

4th 3201 Nigel Davies – Draycote Water SC – – 14 pts

5th 3023 Richard Watsham – Starcross YC / RNSA – – 24 pts

6th 3198 David Cherrill – Broadwater SC – – 26 pts