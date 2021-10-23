Girls on Film dominates day two of 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup

Peter Morton’s Girls on Film has taken the lead at the 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Circolo Vela Torbole on Lake Garda.

Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ben Cornish were on fire as they nearly took three wins from three races on Friday, in a moderate, cold southerly of 14-16 knots,

John B (BAH 22) of Gavin McKinney, Lars Horn Johannessen and Mathias Dahlman drops to second while Momo (SUI 229) of Dieter Schoen, Fuitjof Kleen and Thomas Auracher is up to third.

But it is still anyone’s game with only three points separating the top three boats.



Girls on Film is one of two new boats that Peter Morton has built this year to evaluate.

After a few problems Thursday, today was the first real chance to show what the new boat could do against the fleet.

Ben Cornish, bowman on Girls on Film commented,

“It was a bit of an unknown coming here. Morty and Dog had a massive project with the new boat and it’s amazing to be able to come here and line up with people in conditions where you take a lot of the variable out of it.”

5.5 Metre Alpen Cup – Results after 5 races, 1 discard

1st GBR 41 Girls on Film – – Peter Morton -5 3 1 2 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd BAH 22 John B – – Gavin McKinney 2 1 5 3 2 -6 – – 13 pts

3rd SUI 229 MOMO 5.5 – – Dieter Schoen 1 -10 2 4 3 3 – – 13 pts

4th BAH 23 Ali-Baba – – Craig Symonette -10 10 3 1 4 1 – – 19 pts

5th SUI 232 Marie-Françoise XXII – – Jürg Menzi 3 2 -6 6 6 4 – – 21 pts

6th NOR 68 OTTO – – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen -7 4 4 5 5 5 – – 23 pts

7th SUI 211 Forza del Destino – – Prapopoulos George 6 -10 7 8 7 7 – – 35 pts

8th B 24 Ali Baba – – Richter Wolf-Eberhard 4 5 -10 7 10 10 – – 36 pts

9th BAH 24 New Moon II – – Mark Holowesko -10 10 10 10 10 10 – – 50 pts