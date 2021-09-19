Gimson and Burnet take Nacra Title at 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans

John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished with a 30 point lead to take the 2021 Nacra 17 European Title in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The British pair dominated the event, with Gianluigi and Maria Ugolini of Italy in second and Titouan Petard and Lou Berthomieu of France third.

Britain’s Rupert White and Chrstie Urwin completed a great second half to the series to finish in fourth overall.

In the men’s 49er fleet, Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Kuba Sztorch took the title with a four point advantage from Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany.

In third place were Lukasz Pryzybtek with Pawel Kolodzynski of Poland.

Best placed British pair were Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes in tenth place overall.

In the women’s 49erFX Odile van Aanholt and Elise de Rutter of Holland claimed the title with second Enia Nincevic and Mihaela de Micheli Vitturi of Croatia.

In third place were Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance of Canada. early leaders Antonia and Victoria Schultheis of Malta finished in fourth place.

Best place Brits were Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton 12th with Isabelle Fellows and Nicola Bonface in 14th overall.

Nacra17 European Championship – Final Leaders after 15 races (15 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 36 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 66 pts

3rd FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 75 pts

49er European Championship – Final Leaders after 15 races (61 entries)

1st POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH – – 68 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 70 pts

3rd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 95 pts

49erFX European Championship – Final Leaders after 15 races (37 entries)

1st NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise de RUYTER – – 90.2 pts

2nd CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela de MICHELI VITTURI – – 123 pts

3rd CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 130.6 pts

Full results available here . . .