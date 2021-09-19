Southern YC victors at 2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup

The Southern Yacht Club, skipper John Lovell, was the overall winner of the 2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup.

The Southern YC finished with 48 points, ten points clear of second placed Royal Thames Yacht Club, skipper John Greenland, after a fine performance by the British team on the final day, finishing with a 1 and 3.

The British team caught and overtook San Diego Yacht Club, Tyler Sinks and crew, who had started the day in second place, eventually placing third overall with 77 points.

The second British club, Itchenor SC finished 17th overall.

2021 Rolex New York Invitational Cup – Final after 12 races.

1st USA Southern Yacht Club – – 48 pts

2nd GBR Royal Thames Yacht Club – – 58 pts

3rd USA San Diego Yacht Club – – 77 pts

4th IRL Royal Cork Yacht Club – – 81 pts

5th USA New York Yacht Club – – 83 pts

6th CAN Royal Canadian Yacht Club – – 88 pts

7th ITA Yacht Club Costa Smeralda – – 104 pts

8th USA Eastern Yacht Club – – 106 pts

9th USA The San Francisco Yacht Club – – 109 pts

10th USA American Yacht Club – – 115 pts

11th SWE Royal Swedish Yacht Club – – 123 pts

12th CAN Royal Vancouver Yacht Club – – 136 pts

13th USA Noroton Yacht Club – – 146 pts

14th FIN Nylandska Jaktklubben – – 147 pts

15th ARG Yacht Club Argentino – – 150 pts

16th ITA Yacht Club Italiano – – 160 pts

17th GBR Itchenor Sailing Club – – 171 pts

18th IRL Howth Yacht Club – – 175 pts

19th BER Royal Bermuda Yacht Club – – 209 pts

