Nick Craig secures inaugural OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy in Bandol

Nick Craig, from Britain, with a 1,2, on the final day took the inaugural OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy event in idyllic Bandol.

He finished ahead of Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, and Laurent Hay from France.

Overall, Craig was dominant throughout the event with five race wins out of seven races, and rarely made a mistake.

Going into the final day, realistically only Hay or Wilcox could have taken the event from Craig, but the five time world champion had it wrapped up with a race to space. He sailed the final race anyway as it was “just so good out there.”

Rounding out the event with a second race win, top Finn Master Hay, proved he will be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

He is one of many Finn sailors either switching to the OK Dinghy, or having a second boat, for the great competition, and the class’s great social competence, which is famous worldwide.

OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy 2021 – Final results after 7 races

1st GBR 233 Nick Craig 7

2nd NZL 599 Greg Wilcox 17

3rd FRA 75 Laurent Hay 18

4th FRA 8 Timothe Petetin 25

5th GBR 1 Andy Dalby 31

6th FRA 1836 Gilles Berenger 40

7th DEN 1407 Malte Pedersen 42

8th FRA 2814 Florian Faucheux 57

9th GBR 4 Simon Cox 64

10th GER 66 Christian Kirchner 79