Xacobeo Six Meter Europeans finish in grand style

Rainer Müller’s 1987 Pelle Petterson designed Thisbe, helmed by Michel Teweles, is the 2021 Six Metre European Champion and Open Division winner.

While Jose Cusi’s 1947 Arvid Laurin designed Bribon 500, helmed by Pedro Campos, stormed through to reclaim the Classic European Champion title.

For Teweles the most important thing was that Patrick Monteiro De Barros’s Seljm did not win the last race, so they worked to control the start and the first part of the race.

From the start it was clear the right was likely to pay so Thisbe drove Seljm hard out to the left and both boats rounded the first mark well down the pack, allowing Thisbe to relax and enjoy the sail.



For the rest of the Open Division there was a big ruck at the committee boat end. Philppe Durr and Rainer Müller’s Junior, which went into the day lying third overall, avoided the drama by starting halfway down the line before tacking onto port early.

Meanwhile Violeta Alvarez Landaluce’s Stella took the alternative approach of hanging back at the committee boat and starting a few seconds late on port. Both strategies worked and Junior led Stella into the first mark.

With clear air on the rest of the fleet the two enjoyed a great duel which was only settled on the line as Stella finally surged through to win by mere inches.

Whilst Thisbe was able to sit back safe in the knowledge of victory, Seljm did all she could to work her way back up the fleet, but she could do no better than eighth. As a result, Junior takes the Open Division silver medal and Seljm the bronze.

Britain’s Battlecry, Jeremy Thorp (Royal Yacht Squadron) finished 11th and Valhalla, Paul Smith (Hayling Island SC) was 12th.

In the Classic Division, International Six Metre Class President Louis Heckly’s Dix Août or the Sanxenxo based Bribon 500 who both sailed faultlessly to finish first and second respectively.

Ossi Paija’s Astrée III finished third and Alicia Freire Sánchez’ Titia, helmed by Mauricio Sánchez-Bella Carswell, was fourth.

Escotet/BotasAida’s seventh place in Aida was just sufficient to put her on the second step of the Corinthian podium with Astrée III on equal points but taking the bronze medal on count back.

Xacobeo Six Meter European Championship 2021 – Final leaders after 7 races:

Hosted by the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo

Open Division

1st SUI111 Thisbe – Rainer A Muller – 3, 5, 2, 3, 3, 1, (14) = 17 pts

2nd SUI77 Junior – Philippe Durr/Rainer Müller – 8, (10), 1, 4, 2, 3, 2 = 20 pts

3rd POR4 Seljm – Patrick Monteiro De Barros – 7, 3, 3, 1, 5, 4, (8) = 23 pts

4th SWE137 Filippa – Richard Göransson – 2, 2, 4, 8, (11), 8, 5 = 28 pts

5th ESP16 Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 6, 11, 8, (15), 1, 2, 1 = 29 pts

6th SWE114 Notorious – Claes Henningsson – 1, 1, 7, 5, (10), 9, 10 = 33 pts

7th SUI132 Sophie Racing – Hugo Stenbeck – 4, 9, 9, 2, 4, 5, (15) = 33 pts

8th FIN78 Evalina – Henrik Andersin – (15), 4, 11, 12, 9, 10, 3 = 49 pts

9th SUI140 Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 11, 6, 6, (13), 7, 6, 13 = 49 pts

10th ESP70 Maybe XIV – Eugenio Galdon Brugarolas – 9, 7, 10, 11, 8, (12), 7 = 52 pts

Classic Division

1st. ESP16 Bribon 500 – Jose Cusi – 6, 3, (10), 2, 1, 1 = 13 pts

2nd. GER59 Aida – Escotet/Botas – 1, 1, 4, (8), 3, 3 = 12 pts

3rd. FIN18 Astrée III – Ossi Paija – 2, 2, 2, 4, (8), 6 = 16 pts

4th FRA111 Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 5, (10), 7, 5, 2, 4 = 23 pts

5th K48 Caprice – Javier Manzón – 3, 5, 1, (7), 5, 5 = 19 pts

6th GBR50 Alibaba II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – 4, 6, 3, 1, (11), 2 = 16 pts

7th ESP72 Titia – Alicia Freire Sánchez – (10), 9, 8, 3, 4, 7 = 31 pts

8th KC19 Saskia II – Pierre Guex/Reiner Müller – (12), 11, 9, 6, 7, 11 = 44 pts

9th GBR40 Valdai – Dirk Stolp/Tom Owen – 7, 14, 5, (15), 10, 8 = 44 pts

10th E26 Acacia – Mauricio Sánchez-Bella Carswell – (15), 15, 6, 9, 9, 9, 8 = 56 pts

Full results available here . . .