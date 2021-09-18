HP30 National Championship – Tricky first day at Royal Southern

Glyn Locke’s Farr 280 Toucan finished the first day of the HP30 National Championship at the top of the leader board.

Jonathan Powell’s Farr 280 Peggy is just two points off pole position and Jerry Hill’s Farr 280 Moral Compass finished in third place.

Top FarEast 28 was Lucian Stone’s Vendetta, currently fourth in the rankings.

Locke scored two firsts and a third to post five points and take a two point lead ahead of Jonathan Powell’s Farr 280 Peggy (2,4,1) with Jerry Hill’s Farr 280 Moral Compass (3,2,4) in third place.

Top FarEast 28 was Lucian Stone’s Vendetta, currently fourth in the rankings.

A tricky first day for the HP30 National Championship hosted by the Royal Southern YC with super-light airs at the start building to about 12 knots by the finish of racing.

HP30 2021 National Championship – After 3 races

1st Toucan – Glyn Locke Farr 280 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

2nd Peggy – Jonathan Powell Farr 280 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

3rd Moral Compass – Jerry Hill Farr 280 3 2 4 – – 9 pts

4th Vendetta – Lucian Stone Fareast 28r 6 3 2 – – 11 pts

5th Pandemonium – Jamie Rankin Farr 280 4 7 7 – – 18 pts

6th Cogital – Alain Waha FarEast 28R 5 5 10 – – 20 pts

7th Mitten’s Revenge – Andrew Peake FarrEast 28R 7 8 5 – – 20 pts

8th Mako – Geoff Poore FarEast 28R 8 6 6 – – 20 pts

9th Jester – Mike Lewis V1 Lutra 30 9 10 8 – – 27 pts

10th Sea Dragon – Timon Robson Fareast 28R 10 9 9 – – 28 pts