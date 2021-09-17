It was clearly a day when a little bit of local knowledge went a long way with the top scoring boat in each division hailing from the host club, Real Club Nautico Sanxenxo (RCNS).

In the Open division Violeta Alvarez’s Stella led race five from the off and was never seriously challenged. Her first and second place move her up the leader board from tenth to seventh.

Rainer Müller’s Thisbe helmed by Michel Teweles won race six, which combined with a third in race five to reinforce her hold on the Open Division where she now leads by four points.

Patrick Monteiro De Barros and the crew of Seljm continue to sail very consistently and today’s fifth and fourth places move them up a place into second. Philippe Durr’s Junior found the stronger breeze to her liking and climbed from fifth to third overall, two points behind Seljm.



Jose Cusi’s Bribon 500, helmed by RCNS President Pedro Campos, produced two confident wins in the Classic Division to move into second overall.

New Classic leader is the Escotet/Botas owned Aida, helmed by Francisco Botas Ratera, who added two thirds to their score and now lead by a single point from Bribon 500.

Alibaba II and Astrée III now both count sixteen points and sit in third and fourth overall Classics respectively.

With six of the scheduled eight races completed and the single score discard now introduced the rankings remain incredibly tight in both the Open and Classic Divisions.

Xacobeo Six Meter European Championship 2021 – Day 3 and 6 races:

Open Division

1. SUI111 Thisbe – Rainer A Muller – 3, (5), 2, 3, 3, 1 = 12 pts

2. POR4 Seljm – Patrick Monteiro De Barros – (7), 3, 3, 1, 5, 4 = 16 pts

3. SUI77 Junior – Philippe Durr/Rainer Müller – 8, (10), 1, 4, 2, 3 = 18 pts

4. SWE114 Notorious – Claes Henningsson – 1, 1, 7, 5, (10), 10 = 24 pts

5. SWE137 Filippa – Richard Göransson – 2, 2, 4, 8, (11), 8 = 24 pts

6. SUI132 Sophie Racing – Hugo Stenbeck – 4, (9), 9, 2, 4, 5 = 24 pts

7. ESP16 Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 6, 11, 8, (15), 1, 2 = 28 pts

8. SUI140 Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 11, 6, 6, (13), 7, 6 = 36 pts

9. GBR107 Valhalla – Paul Smith – 12, (15), 5, 14, 6, 7 = 44 pts

10. GBR89 Battlecry – Jeremy Thorp – 5, (13), 12, 6, 13, 9 = 45 pts

Classic Division

1. GER59 Aida – Escotet/Botas – 1, 1, 4, (8), 3, 3 = 12 pts

2. ESP16 Bribon 500 – Jose Cusi – 6, 3, (10), 2, 1, 1 = 13 pts

3. GBR50 Alibaba II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – 4, 6, 3, 1, (11), 2 = 16 pts

4. FIN18 Astrée III – Ossi Paija – 2, 2, 2, 4, (8), 6 = 16 pts

5. K48 Caprice – Javier Manzón – 3, 5, 1, (7), 5, 5 = 19 pts

6. FRA111 Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 5, (10), 7, 5, 2, 4 = 23 pts

7. ESP72 Titia – Alicia Freire Sánchez – (10), 9, 8, 3, 4, 7 = 31 pts

8. GBR40 Valdai – Dirk Stolp/Tom Owen – 7, 14, 5, (15), 10, 8 = 44 pts

9. KC19 Saskia II – Pierre Guex/Reiner Müller – (12), 11, 9, 6, 7, 11 = 44 pts

10. ESP91 Stardust – Hermanos Campos – 8, 4, 13, 11, (14), 10 = 46 pts