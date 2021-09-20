Glyn Locke is 2021 HP30 Class National Champion

Glyn Locke’s Toucan (RTYC) is the 2021 HP30 Class National Champion as eight Class winners take a bow at the Royal Southern YC Land Union September Regatta.

With six wins from nine races, Glyn Locke’s Farr 280 Toucan was crowned HP30 Class National Champion for the second occasion. Lucian Stone’s FarEast 28 Vendetta held onto second place by a single point from Jerry Hill’s Farr 280 Moral Compass.

In addition, Royal Southern Summer Series Regatta Class winners were presented with Land Union Trophies by Lutz Strangemann at a prizegiving held at the Royal Southern YC, Commodore Robert Vose announced the winners.

Congratulations go to:

IRC One – Tony and Sally Mack’s McFly (RSrnYC)

IRC Two – Team Knight Build’s Happy Daize (RORC)

IRC Three – Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble (WMYC)

Cape 31 – Michael Bartholomew’s Tokoloshe IV (RSrnYC)

Club Class – Jonty Sherwill’s Cockleshell (RSrnYC)

J/70 – Timothy Dickinson’s Jelly Fish (HISC)

XOD – Peter Baines’s Felix (HRSC).

HP30 2021 National Championship – Final After 9 races

1st Toucan – Glyn Locke – Farr 280 – – 12 pts

2nd Vendetta – Lucian Stone – FarEast 28R – – 23 pts

3rd Moral Compass – Jerry Hill – Farr 280 – – 24 pts

4th Peggy – Jonathan Powell – Farr 280 – – 27 pts

5th Mitten’s Revenge – Andrew Peake – FarEast 28R – – 37 pts

6th Pandemonium – Jamie Rankin – Farr 280 – – 48 pts

7th Mako – Geoff Poore – FarEast 28R – – 50 pts

8th Cogital – Alain Waha – FarEast 28R – – 53 pts

9th Jester – Mike Lewis – V1 Lutra 30 – – 60 pts

10th Sea Dragon – Timon Robson – FarEast 28R – – 75 pts

Full September Regatta results available here . . .