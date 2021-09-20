2021 Round Hayling Island Challenge – Entry open to wide range of Boards and Kayaks

The 2021 Mistral Round Hayling Island Challenge will take place on Saturday 25 September from Hayling Island SC.

This iconic circumnavigation of Hayling Island has been taking place since the early 1960’s, when it was a dinghy class event, with popular classes such as the Enterprise and Hornet taking part, requiring them to be capsized or their masts lowered to pass under the Hayling road bridge.

By 1980 the event had become a windsufer event, with hundreds taking part and it has continued to evolve, as new forms of water craft have requested the chance to join the event.

The latest event will include prizes for: Windsurfer, LT and Tandam, SUP, Sea Kayak, Outrigger, OC1, 2 & 6 classes, Rowing skiff 4 & 6 and Wing Foiler boards.

On-line entry now available and all entries will be entered into a Prize Draw for Mistral products.

Racing starts from Hayling Island SC with staggard starts from 12:00 hrs on Saturday 25 September.

Full event details and entry are available at the HISC website . . . Click Here