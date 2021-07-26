Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 2 – Wilson leads RS:X

The second day of racing for the Sailing events of the Tokyo Games and a very different scenario, with the early effect of Tropical storm Nepartak providing a 15 knot easterly on the Enoshima and Kamakura racing courses.

And the big news for British fans was that Emma Wilson is the new leader in the women’s RS:X after a storming day.

Wilson won the first RS:X race (R4) of the day, following that with fourth and second place finishes to take a one point overall lead ahead of Charline Picon of France, with Marta Maggetti of Italy in third place and three points off the leading pair.

Wilson took her first race win of the Games in style, leading from the second mark to finish 12 seconds ahead of Yunxiu Lu of China and Yuki Sunaga of Japan.

In the second RS:X race (R5), overnight leader Charline Picon of France led from the start to take the win after a tight battle with Yunxiu Lu and Holland’s Lilian de Geus. Wilson worked her way through to take fourth at the finish.

In the third race and final RS:X race for the day, Wilson was again the early leader, but it was China’s Yunxiu Lu who took the race win, with Wilson second and Israel’s Katy Spychakov taking third.

In the men’s Laser, Kaarle Tapper of Finland is the new overall leader after three races. Tapper leads with five points, second is Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia and third Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson (5, 12, 17) finished day 2 in tenth place overall.

The men’s Laser caught up with their postponed race from day 1, with Milivoj Dukic of Montenegro taking the lead on the final leg to win race 2 ahead of Germany’s Philipp Buhl with Kaarle Tapper of Finland third. Britain’s Elliot Hanson finished 12th.

In race 3 for the Laser, Robert Scheidt of Brazil led around the first mark, but eventual winner was Jesper Stalheim of Sweden ahead of Matt Wearn of Australia and Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, with Scheidt finishing in fourth. Elliot Hanson finished 17th.

For the later RS:X and Radial races the wind began to ease, going more to the NE.

In the women’s Radial, Line Flem Høst of Norway won the first race (R3) of the day, followed it with a third in race 4 and moved into the overall lead.

Flem Høst is two points ahead of Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece, with Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom staying in the leading group in third, but five points off the leading pair. Britain’s Alison Young slips a place to 15th overall after four races.

Flem Høst won race 3 with Silvia Zennaro of Italy taking second and Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom third. Alison Young was ninth.

Those who had done well in the day 1 light conditions, suffered. Opening race winner Spain’s Cristina Pujol Bajo finishing 23rd and Malaysia’s Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif swapping a thirrd for a 33rd.

In the second Radial race Karachaliou of Greece came through to win, 13 seconds ahead of Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester with Flem Høst taking third. Alison Young finished in 20th place.

And the in the men’s RS:X the stronger wind brought familiar names to the fore with Kiran Badloe of Holland carding a 1, 2, 6 score line to take the overall lead after six races.

Badloe leads by just one point from Mattia Camboni of Italy, with day 1 leader Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland hanging on in third, as Thomas Goyard of France took two race wins to move into fourth overall.

A much better day for Britain’s Tom Squires (2, 11, 4) who moves from 14 to seventh overall.

Badloe won the first race (R4) with Squires in second place and Piotr Myszka of Poland third. In the second race (R5) Goyard led the fleet home ahead of Badloe with Camboni third and Sanz Lanz taking fourth. Tom Squires finished 11th.

In the final race of the day Squires grabbed the lead at the first mark from Badloe. But as the wind began to shut-down it was Goyard who came through to take a second win.

Endre Funnemark of Norway was second and then Camboni third, holding off Squires who took fourth.

For day 3 the two RS:X fleets take a rest day.

The Laser and Radial fleets continue to race and will be joined by the men’s 49er and the women’s 49erFX skiffs.

RSX Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 -6 1 4 2 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 -9 1 4 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 -13 6 7 – – 12 pts

4th CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 2 2 1 – – 13 pts

5th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 -9 7 10 3 – – 15 pts

6th DEN Lærke BUHL-HANSEN -9 4 8 4 9 8 – – 16 pts

7th NED Lilian De Geus 8 -11 1 8 3 11 – – 17 pts

8th POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 4 1 14 -16 16 9 – – 19 pts

9th HKG Hei Man H V Chan 12 8 -13 5 7 6 – – 25 pts

10th ESP Blanca Manchon 7 7 12 -14 13 16 – – 26 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (35 entries)

1st FIN Kaarle Tapper 2 3 14 – – 5 pts

2nd CRO Tonci Stipanovic -15 6 3 – – 9 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 -7 5 – – 9 pts

4th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 9 13 – – 10 pts

5th SWE Jesper Stalheim -22 11 1 – – 12 pts

6th GER Philipp Buhl -10 2 10 – – 12 pts

7th MON Milivoj Dukic -29 1 12 – – 13 pts

8th BRA Robert Scheidt -11 10 4 – – 14 pts

9th HUN Benjamin Vadnai 7 -21 9 – – 16 pts

10th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 12 -17 – – 17 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st NOR Line Flem Høst -20 3 1 3 – – 7 pts

2nd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 2 -19 6 1 – – 9 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 6 5 3 -13 – – 14 pts

4th ITA Silvia Zennaro 13 -20 2 6 – – 21 pts

5th NED Marit Bouwmeester -21 14 7 2 – – 23 pts

6th CRO Elena Vorobeva 11 2 13 -41 – – 26 pts

7th CAN Sarah Douglas 18 4 4 -26 – – 26 pts

8th GER Svenja Weger 5 1 21 -29 – – 27 pts

9th SWE Josefin Olsson -34 15 8 4 – – 27 pts

10th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 9 6 14 -33 – – 29 pts

GBR:

15th GBR Alison Young -24 8 9 20 – – 37 pts

RSX Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st NED Kiran Badloe 5 -7 1 1 2 6 – – 15 pts

2nd ITA Mattia Camboni 4 2 4 -8 3 3 – – 16 pts

3rd SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 1 9 -10 4 5 – – 20 pts

4th FRA Thomas Goyard -13 5 3 13 1 1 – – 23 pts

5th ISR Yoav Cohen -12 6 2 7 7 8 – – 30 pts

6th POL Piotr Myszka 11 4 6 3 6 -13 – – 30 pts

7th GBR Tom Squires 9 13 -14 2 11 4 – – 39 pts

8th HKG Cheng Chun Leung 3 8 8 -12 9 11 – – 39 pts

9th USA Pedro Pascual 6 12 7 9 5 -15 – – 39 pts

10th CHN Kun Bi 7 9 -16 4 14 7 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .

