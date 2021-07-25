RS Elite Nationals – Tom Hewitson claims double Championship

Tom Hewitson, Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson are the 2021 RS Elite National Champions.

Tom Hewitson’s Shaken Not Stirred eventually finishing with 16 points and five points clear of Russell Peters, Zeb Elliott and James Grant sailing Riff Raff after nine races.

Only two weeks ago the Shaken Not Stirred team claimed the RS Elite Southern Championship after a similar last race resolution.

The wind did not play ball on the final day, with only one of the two scheduled races able to be completed.

After a considerable wait Mark Darling and his HISC race team managed to get a race started before the deadline of 14:00 hrs, after which no warning signal could be given.

Peter Copsey sailing with Debbie Jarvis and Tom Darling took the final race gun, with Tom Hewitson in second and Paul Fisk, Richard Tucker and Pippa Jubb claiming third.

Peters, who had dominated the second day, failed to finish and Hewitson’s one point lead became a comfortable five points after their second place finish in the final race.

Third overall was Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart and Alice Masterman, with fourth Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker and Pippa Jubb.

Fifth was Peter Copsey with Debbie Jarvis and Tom Darling and rounding out the top six, Roddy Bowerman with Owen Bowerman and Midge Watkins .

RS Elite National Championship – Day 4 – Final After 9 races – (R9 and nett total)



1st 7 Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith & Jo Hewitson – – 2 – – 16 pts

2nd 20 Russell Peters with Zeb Elliott & James Grant – – (DNF) – – 21 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart & Alice Masterman – – 4 – – 32 pts

4th 110 Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker & Pippa Jubb – – 3 – – 34 pts

5th 46 Peter Copsey with Debbie Jarvis & Tom Darling – – 1 – – 38 pts

6th 40 Roddy Bowerman with Owen Bowerman & Midge Watkins – – 7 – – 45 pts

7th 92 James Yearsley with John Costard & Anna Wells – – 9 – – 64 pts

8th 11 Paul Lewis with Martin Frary & Rosie Lewis – – 8 – – 71 pts

9th 44 Elliot Caldwell with Steve Fisher & Mark Bowers – – 6 – – 79 pts

10th 66 Andrew Partington with Karen Partington & Tim Peters – – 10 – – 80 pts

11th 101 Miles Odell with Andrew Streeter & Tim Polglase – – 5 – – 82 pts

12th 65 Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank & Aidan Mitchell – – 14 – – 84 pts

13th 68 Richard Bavin with Joey Thompson & Duncan Haley – – (DNC) – – 87 pts

14th 107 Neil Fulcher with Bill Masterman & John Ironmonger – – 11 – – 90 pts

15th 25 Andrew Archibald with Pippa Archibald & William Archibald – – 12 – – 99 pts

16th 89 Steven Hammond with Mark Rothwell & Peter Simmonds – – 13 – – 107 pts

17th 76 Freddie Lonsdale with Ross Banham & Charles Berry – – DNC – – 113 pts

18th 29 Jamie Muir with Mike Partridge – – DNC – – 132 pts