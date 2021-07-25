Sailing gets underway at the Tokyo Games

Mateo Santo Lanz of Switzerland won the first race of Sailing events at the 2020 Tokyo Games on Sunday 25 July 2021.

The opening races of the Sailing events include racing for the Men and women’s RS:X events, the men’s Laser, and the women’s Radial.

Conditions for the first races were light wind of 8 to 9 knots with racing on the two courses closest to the Enoshima Sailing Centre.

Lanz also won the second RS:X race, with Kiran Badloe of Holland winning the third and final men’s RS:X race of the opening day.

With the discard already taken, Lanz leads with two points, with second Spain’s Angel Granda-Roque with five points, and Badloe third tied on six points with Mattia Camboni of Italy

Britain’s Tom Squires finished in 14th place overall in the 25 strong fleet with a 9, 13, 14 scoreline.

Meanwhile, starting at the same time on the Kamakura course, Cristina Pujol of Spain won the first race of the women’s Radial event.

Svenja Weger of Germany won the second and takes the overall lead with six points. Second is Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark with 11 points and third Elena Vorobeva of Croatia with 13 points.

Britian’s Alison Young is in 14th place overall with 32 points after 24 and 8 place finishes.

In the women’s RS:X, Charline Picon of France won the first race, Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland the second and Holland’s Lilian De Geus the third.

This puts Picon top of the day 1 leaderboard with 3 points, second Noceti-Klepacka with 5 points and third Marta Maggetti of Italy with 6 points.

Britain’s Emma Wilson is in fourth overall after a good 5, 2, -6, scoreline witha total of seven points after discard.

In the men’s Laser event, Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France won the first race ahead of Kaarle Tapper of Finland.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson was fifth. The second race is postponed.

Day 1 highlights Tokyo Olympics Day 1 Sailing Highlights

The same four classes will race on Day 2.

RSX Men – Leaders after 3 races (25 entries)

1st SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 1 -9 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP Angel Granda-Roque 2 3 -13 – – 5 pts

3rd NED Kiran Badloe 5 7 1 – – 6 pts

4th ITA Mattia Camboni 4 2 4 – – 6 pts

5th ISR Yoav Cohen 12 6 2 – – 8 pts

6th FRA Thomas Goyard 13 5 3 – – 8 pts

7th POL Piotr Myszka 11 4 6 – – 10 pts

8th HKG Cheng Chun Leung 3 8 8 – – 11 pts

9th USA Pedro Pascual 6 12 7 – – 13 pts

10th CHN Kun Bi 7 9 -16 – – 16 pts

GBR

14th GB Tom Squires 9 13 14 – – 22 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 2 races

1st GER Svenja Weger 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 6 5 – – 11 pts

3rd CRO Elena Vorobeva 11 2 – – 13 pts

4th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 9 6 – – 15 pts

5th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 2 19 – – 21 pts

6th CAN Sarah Douglas 18 4 – – 22 pts

7th NOR Line Flem Høst 20 3 – – 23 pts

8th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 1 23 – – 24 pts

9th JPN Manami Doi 16 9 – – 25 pts

10th BEL Emma Plasschaert 10 17 – – 27 pts

GBR:

14th Alison Young 24 8 – – 32 pts

RSX Women – Leaders after 3 races (27 entries)

1st FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 – – 3 pts

2nd POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 4 1 -14 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 -6 – – 7 pts

5th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 -9 – – 8 pts

6th NED Lilian De Geus 8 11 1 – – 9 pts

7th CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 – – 11 pts

8th DEN Lærke BUHL-HANSEN 9 4 8 – – 12 pts

9th ESP Blanca Manchon 7 7 -12 – – 14 pts

10th ROC Anna Khvorikova 18 10 5 – – 15 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 1 races (35 entries)

1st FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 – – 1 pts

2nd FIN Kaarle Tapper 2 – – 2 pts

3rd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 3 – – 3 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 – – 4 pts

5th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 – – 5 pts

6th GUA Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero 6 – – 6 pts

7th HUN Benjamin Vadnai 7 – – 7 pts

8th SLO Zan Luka Zelko 8 – – 8 pts

9th USA Charlie Buckingham 9 – – 9 pts

10th GER Philipp Buhl 10 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .

