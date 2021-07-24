RS Elite Nationals – Shaken Not Stirred take one point lead into final day

Tom Hewitson sailing with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson recovered the overall lead on day 3 of the RS Elite National Championship at HISC.

The penultimate day provided a suitable scene-setting for the final day on Sunday, with Tom Hewitson’s Shaken Not Stirred finishing one point ahead of Russell Peters’ Riff Raff after eight races.

Ossie Stewart sailing with Tom Stewart and Alice Masterman holds on to third overall, but 13 points off the leading pair.

Peters retained the overall lead after the first race of the day (R6) despite finishing in fifth and Hewitson taking his third race win.

Roddy Bowerman with Owen Bowerman and Midge Watkins were second and Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker and Pippa Jubb were third.

But in the second race, won by Peter Copsey, Debbie Jarvis and Tom Darling, Peters could only manage sixth place . . . While Hewitson was third and now tied for the overall lead with Peters on 12 points.

Into the final race of the day, race 8, and it was Ossie Stewart who took the line honours ahead of Hewitson, with Peters in third place.

That result was enough to give Hewitson a point advantage to take into Sunday’s final two races.

RS Elite National Championship – Day 3 – After 6 races (1 discard)



1st 7 Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith & Jo Hewitson 1 1 -5 2 4 1 3 2 – – 14 pts

2nd 20 Russell Peters with Zeb Elliott & James Grant 2 2 1 1 1 5 -6 3 – – 15 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart & Alice Masterman 3 8 2 3 7 4 -14 1 – – 28 pts

4th 110 Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker & Pippa Jubb -6 6 6 5 3 3 2 6 – – 31 pts

5th 46 Peter Copsey with Debbie Jarvis & Tom Darling 4 4 7 -12 8 6 1 7 – – 37 pts

6th 40 Roddy Bowerman with Owen Bowerman & Midge Watkins 11 OCS 3 4 2 2 11 5 – – 38 pts

7th 92 James Yearsley with John Costard & Anna Wells 16 3 12 -17 9 7 4 4 – – 55 pts

8th 11 Paul Lewis with Martin Frary & Rosie Lewis 7 11 -15 6 13 9 9 8 – – 63 pts

9th 68 Richard Bavin with Joey Thompson & Duncan Haley -17 5 10 13 16 8 7 11 – – 70 pts

10th 66 Andrew Partington with Karen Partington & Tim Peters 8 9 9 15 12 -17 5 12 – – 70 pts

11th 65 Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank & Aidan Mitchell 9 13 -16 11 5 10 8 14 – – 70 pts

12th 44 Elliot Caldwell with Steve Fisher & Mark Bowers -18 7 4 9 14 11 15 13 – – 73 pts

13th 101 Miles Odell with Andrew Streeter & Tim Polglase 12 15 8 10 10 12 -16 10 – – 77 pts

14th 107 Neil Fulcher with Bill Masterman & John Ironmonger 5 OCS 17 8 6 15 12 16 – – 79 pts

15th 25 Andrew Archibald with Pippa & William Archibald 13 12 13 16 DNF 14 10 9 – – 87 pts

16th 89 Steven Hammond with Mark Rothwell & Peter Simmonds 14 16 14 7 15 13 -17 15 – – 94 pts

17th 76 Freddie Lonsdale with Ross Banham & Charles Berry 10 10 11 14 11 DNC DNC DNC – – 94 pts

18th 29 Jamie Muir with Mike Partridge 15 14 DNC DNC DNC 16 13 17 – – 113 pts