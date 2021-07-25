Tokyo Olympics Day 1 Sailing Highlights

For those relying on the mainstream Media output from Japan it has been a bumpy start, but hopefully it will get better as it settles down.

The UK television coverage was scooped-up by the new Eurosport/Discovery+ corporation, and the normal free-to-air channels are left showing whatever they can prise out of them under their ‘max two events at any one time’ deal.

Trouble is it seems the BBC/ITV have the experienced presenters and Eurosport/Discovery+ have the content . . . and never the twain shall meet !

If Eurosport/Discovery+ can keep their system on-line the sailing coverage looks OK, if with some very basic presenting.

The unexpectedly light wind conditions are reflected in the results to date – you know it’s light when the Swiss are winning – with Britain’s four competitors overall positions also following their perceived strengths.

As expected, Emma Wilson (RSX) and Elliot Hansen (Laser) managed the conditions better than Tom Squires (RSX) and Alison Young (Radial).

The same four classes will race again on Monday and with more wind expected as the week progresses, changes could be on the way . . .



Elliot Hanson – ‘The biggest problem for me is that today I was a debut Olympian and tomorrow I’ll go in with twice as many days’ experience, but as soon as you’re out on the water it’s just like any other sailing event.

The best man at the end of the week will be the one who has stayed consistent and managed to perform on any given day, or in any given condition that’s thrown at us.’

Emma Wilson – ‘It’s been pretty physical out there, really physical. The first race we had quite nice wind and by the last one it was literally pump as hard as you can and just keep pumping.

It was pretty tiring, but we train every day for it, so we kind of expected it. The key to consistency out on the racecourse was to be in the moment, to enjoy it and to keep pumping hard.’

Tom Squires – ‘Their long races, about 20 minutes each. And I kind of blew up about five minutes in so I had to recover that. But just to get an average result at the start feels good.’

‘The wind is supposed to be picking up and I’m supposed to be better in the bigger breeze because I’m a bigger guy. I love windsurfing in ‘proper’ windsurfing conditions if you know what I mean.’

Ali Young – ‘It was pretty hot. It was two very different races with quite big change in the conditions. It’s not a standout start to the regatta but its reasonable considering some people put in some pretty big scores today.’

“The forecast is changing quite a bit so we will have to wait and see what the next week brings.’

