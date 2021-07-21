How to View the Tokyo Olympic Sailing

With a few days to go until the Tokyo Games opening ceremony, here’s how you can follow the Brits looking to bring home the Sailing medals for Team GB.

The Tokyo Opening Ceremony is on Friday 23 July. Sailing starts on Sunday 25 July and continues through to Wednesday 4 August.

The racing will take place between 04:00 hrs and 10:00 hrs UK Time (12:00 hrs and 18:00 hrs Tokyo Time).

The first races on Sunday 25 July are for the men and women’s RSX events and for the men’s Laser and women’s Radial events.

Medal races take place from Saturday 31 July, with the final medal racing – the two 470 events – on Wednesday 4 August.

There is a reserve day on 5 August to allow for any lost days.

Live Viewing:

In the UK, BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of action live from Tokyo, covering all 33 sports, while a second live stream will be available on BBC iPlayer. They will not be covering events live on the red-button.

In the USA, NBC network is planning 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage over the Games’ two weeks!

For live sailing coverage in the UK you will need a subscription (free via Sky) to Eurosport/Discovery+ who are the main European rights holders for broadcasting the Olympics this year and will be covering Sailing from day 1.

Here on Sailweb.co.uk we will be posting the latest Olympic Sailing news, results and images for each day of competition.

The full sailing schedule 25 July to 4 August 2021:

RS:X – Windsurfer (Men/Women) – 25, 26, 28, 29 – Medal Race 31 Jul

Laser – One Person Dinghy (Men) – 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 – Medal Race 01 Aug

Laser Radial – One Person Dinghy (Women) ) – 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 – Medal Race 01 Aug

Finn – One Person Dinghy (Men) – 27, 28, 29, 31, 01 – Medal Race 03 Aug

470 – Two Person Dinghy (Men/Women) – 28, 29, 30, 01, 02 – Medal Race 04 Aug

49er – Skiff (Men) – 27, 28, 30, 31 – Medal Race 02 Aug

49er FX – Skiff (Women) – 27, 28, 30, 3 – Medal Race 02 Aug

Nacra 17 Foiling – Mixed Multihull – 28, 29, 31, 01 – Medal Race 03 Aug

Team GB sailing squad:

Finn – Giles Scott (One Person Dinghy Heavy – 19 entries)

RS:X Women – Emma Wilson (Windsurfer – 27 entries)

RS:X Men – Tom Squires (Windsurfer – 25 entries)

470 Women – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (Two Person Dinghy – 21 entries)

470 Men – Luke Patience and Chris Grube (Two Person Dinghy – 19 entries)

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Multihull – 21 entries)

49erFX Women – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (Skiff – 21 entries)

49er Men – Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (Skiff – 19 entries)

Laser Men – Elliot Hanson (One Person Dinghy – 35 entries)

Laser Radial Women – Alison Young (One Person Dinghy – 44 entries)

Related Post:

Olympic Sailing – How many sailing medals can Team GB win?

Everything you need to know about Olympic Sailing at Tokyo 2020+1