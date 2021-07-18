RS200 Grand Prix – Hammetts triumph at Hayling Island Open

James and Jess Hammett of the host club winners of the RS200 Grand Prix Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC.

The Hayling pair took a win and second place in the two races completed on day 2, to finish with five points.

In second place with 15 points were James Peters and Maddy Anderson, who added second and third place finishes to climb from sixth overnight.

Third were Arran Holman and Toby Lewis (-4, 18), fourth were the day 1 leaders Tom Morris and Rob Gullan, and fifth Tom and Charlie Darling (5, 5).

Rounding out the top six were final race winners Nick Robins and Isabel Davies (3,1) their excellent final day scoring liftingd them from 15th to sixth place overall.

The final day was another sun soaked day in Hayling Bay, with the sea-breeze providing just enough puff to complete two of the three scheduled races.

RS200 Grand Prix Open Meeting at HISC – Final Leaders after 5 races (49 entries)

1st 880 James Hammett / Jess Hammett – Hayling Island SC -14 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 1675 James Peters / Maddy Anderson – Hayling Island SC -15 2 6 2 3 – – 13 pts

3rd 1611 Arran Holman / Toby Lewis – Hollowell SC 1 8 7 4 -18 – – 20 pts

4th 1686 Thomas Morris / Rob Gullan – Hayling Island SC 5 6 2 -9 8 – – 21 pts

5th 1609 Tom Darling / Charlie Darling – Hayling Island SC 6 7 -15 5 5 – – 23 pts

6th 1029 Nick Robins / Isabel Davies – Hayling Island SC -25 11 10 3 1 – – 25 pts

7th 1633 Tom Storey / Lucy Hewitson – TBA SC 4 12 3 8 -17 – – 27 pts

8th 1708 Andrew Peters / Jill Peters – Queen Mary SC -17 5 11 6 11 – – 33 pts

9th 1215 Murray Hampshire / Phoebe Warren – WCSS 12 -17 9 7 6 – – 34 pts

10th 1540 Lee Sydenham / Max Sydenham – Hayling Island SC -23 4 14 11 12 – – 41 pts

11th 1570 Robbie King / Bethan Matthew – CUCrC 3 15 4 21 -30 – – 43 pts

12th 1458 Gus Dixon / Ben Todd – Hayling Island SC 9 -36 13 13 9 – – 44 pts

13th 629 Robert Henderson / Mat Currell – Lymington Town SC 13 20 -26 12 4 – – 49 pts

14th 1722 Morgan Peach / Amy Sparks – Poole YC 7 14 -27 17 15 – – 53 pts

15th 1698 Tom Goodey / Richard Thomas – Royal Navy SA 16 10 8 50 20 – – 54 pts

16th 1337 Scott Wallis / Emma Baker – RTYC 8 19 18 15 -34 – – 60 pts

17th 1657 Tom Hewitson / Jo Hewitson – Hayling Island SC 19 18 -21 16 10 – – 63 pts

18th 1634 Cam Stewart / Annie Hammett – Hayling Island SC 2 3 -41 26 36 – – 67 pts

19th 1628 Matt Fowler / Lynne Ratcliffe – Pevensey Bay SC 11 22 5 29 -31 – – 67 pts

20th 1527 Andrew Kilburn / Claudia Wilson – Lymington Town SC -28 9 19 27 13 – – 68 pts

Full results available here . . .