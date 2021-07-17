RS200 Grand Prix fleet basks in the sun at Hayling Island

Tom Morris and Rob Gullan lead after the first day of the RS200 Grand Prix Open at Hayling Island SC.

Morris and Gullan only hit the top of the leaderboard in the final race, moving through the gears to finish second in the final race of the day.

With 13 points they are three points clear of James and Jess Hammett (14,1,1) and Arran Holman and Toby Lewis (1,8,7) both on 16 points.

Bright sunshine, soaring temperatures and an obliging (but light) sea breeze were the order of the day.

RS200 Grand Prix Open Meeting at HISC – Leaders after 3 races (49 entries)

1st 1686 Thomas Morris and Rob Gullan – – 5 6 2 – – 13 pts

2nd 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett – – 14 1 1 – – 16 pts

3rd 1611 Arran Holman and Toby Lewis – – 1 8 7 – – 16 pts

4th 1633 Tom Storey and Lucy Hewitson – – 4 12 3 – – 19 pts

5th 1570 Robbie King and Bethan Matthew – – 3 15 4 – – 22 pts

6th 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson – – 15 2 6 – – 23 pts

7th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 6 7 15 – – 28 pts

8th 1708 Andrew Peters and Jill Peters – – 17 5 11 – – 33 pts

9th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas – – 16 10 8 – – 34 pts

10th 1628 Matt Fowler and Lynne Ratcliffe – – 11 22 5 – – 38 pts

11th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren – – 12 17 9 – – 38 pts

12th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Max Sydenham – – 23 4 14 – – 41 pts

13th 1337 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker – – 8 19 18 – – 45 pts

14th 1634 Cam Stewart and Annie Hammett – – 2 3 41 – – 46 pts

15th 1029 Nick Robins and Isabel Davies – – 25 11 10 – – 46 pts

16th 1722 Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks – – 7 14 27 – – 48 pts

17th 16 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – – 18 21 12 – – 51 pts

18th 1527 Andrew Kilburn and Claudia Wilson – – 28 9 19 – – 56 pts

19th 1458 Gus Dixon and Ben Todd – – 9 36 13 – – 58 pts

20th 1069 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern – – 10 28 20 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .